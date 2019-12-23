NFL power rating: 49ers, Eagles, Raiders shoot; Seahawks, Steelers, Cowboys slide for week 17

%MINIFYHTMLfbdba07f3994cc3350a55621fe6b40389% %MINIFYHTMLfbdba07f3994cc3350a55621fe6b403810%

Week 17 of the NFL season is here. That means that all teams in the league get one more game to show how they compare to each other for 2019.

In our latest Sporting News power ratings before the playoffs, there is another shake near the top based on the results of last week's games. With some more inconvenience, the medium and the background also have some more key changes.

Where does your favorite team stop or fall in the last week? Without further ado, here is the last look at the power structure of the NFL, from No. 1 to No. 32.

NFL power rating

1. Baltimore Ravens, 13-2 (previous classification: 1)

The Ravens stayed warm and achieved 11 consecutive victories overall by defeating the team (the Browns) that defeated them for the last time. After Baltimore rests with his key players in Week 17, he may not lose again until next season as the clear Super Bowl favorite. Congratulations to Lamar Jackson in his MVP season.

2. San Francisco 49ers, 12-3 (5)

The 49ers made the volume of great plays necessary to survive the Rams and eliminate the current NFC champions. They quickly regained control of the NFC West and regained the momentum needed to become the NFC team to win.

3. New Orleans Saints, 12-3 (6)

The Saints marched to Nashville, and after a slow start, they lit the afterburners with record creators Drew Brees and Michael Thomas, in addition to a welcome return to explosiveness for Alvin Kamara. They have the opportunity to put it together and finish the Super Bowl race that they couldn't complete last season.

4. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-4 (3)

The Chiefs also seem to want to finish pending issues of their conference championship game a season ago. Patrick Mahomes and the offensive are making many plays while the defense is starting to enter a swarm.

5. New England Patriots, 12-3 (7)

There go the Patriots, discovering some things more offensively while they dominate in defense and special teams. Everyone should know by now that they should not be discarded until time runs out in a playoff game in which they are falling behind.

6. Green Bay Packers, 11-3 (2)

The Packers need to keep up with heavy weights when they go out on the field against the Vikings on Monday night. They have the tiebreaker in their hands and now they will try to make a statement to close the division gate to the Vikings.

7. Seattle Seahawks, 11-4 (4)

The Seahawks fell at home against the Cardinals to harm their chances of staying home in the playoffs. They are now devastated by injuries and enter a rematch with the 49ers with less confidence.

8. Buffalo Bills, 10-5 (8)

The Bills fought hard and played well in New England, but for the second time this season, they couldn't generate enough offense and made the biggest mistakes. They are a strong playoff team while they still learn to win, and all the credit goes to Sean McDermott and his staff.

9. Minnesota Vikings, 10-4 (9)

The Vikings do not want to be forgotten in the image of the NFC playoffs with their ticket punched. Like the Packers, they can swing out to really throw their helmet into the NFC championship ring.

10. Houston Texans, 10-5 (10)

The Texans were careless against the Buccaneers and got away with it, because their opponent was even more careless. Houston has had some important moments, including the defeat of Kansas City and New England, but after last season, the Texans need to restore some good playoff vibes in Week 17.

11. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-7 (16)

The Eagles rise in the ranking after dominating the Cowboys on the defensive in their most important game of the season, while continuing to show more creative offensive pop. Doug Pederson has done another great job as a coach in December.

12. Los Angeles Rams, 8-7 (14)

The Rams should be frustrated to miss the playoffs, because while the offense and defense have looked great sometimes, there has been too much inconsistency for Sean McVay's team. Expect a shake of coaching / staff in the off season.

13. Tennessee Titans, 8-7 (12)

The Titans are somehow positioned to reach the playoffs despite their bad second half against the Saints. Tennessee has been impressive offensively with Ryan Tannehill, even without Derrick Henry, to compensate for his failures defensively. Mike Vrabel has done another underrated training job.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-7 (13)

Mike Tomlin and the defense have kept the Steelers on the hunt for as long as possible, but things have begun to crumble with the ineffective quarterback alternating between Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges. It's hard to overcome that offensive ineptitude in the modern NFL.

15. Dallas Cowboys, 7-8 (11)

What was that? We understand the Dallas defense fight at key moments, but their high-powered pass offense disappointed the team in Philadelphia. Jason Garrett probably sealed his own destiny with his most unstable operation to date.

16. Oakland Raiders, 7-8 (19)

The Raiders are still alive in the image of the NFL playoffs because Jon Gruden continues to force them to fight in their final race for Oakland. They have filled more staff gaps than most would think in 2019, and they will bring a good boost to Las Vegas.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7-8 (15)

The Bucs made many offensive improvements with Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich this season, but their biggest advances may have been defensive with Todd Bowles and a good 3-4 staff, young and old. Watch for the Bucs next year with James Winston probably returning and reduce his mistakes.

18. Indianapolis Colts, 7-8 (20)

The Colts managed the best they could without Andrew Luck this season, as the injuries ruined what they could have been with Jacoby Brissett. Your get to. 500 would be admirable.

19. Chicago Bears, 7-8 (17)

The Bears did not improve enough offensively with Mitchell Trubisky to match his natural defensive regression this season. Matt Nagy and Trubisky should be safe as a combination of training and QB by 2020.

20. Atlanta Falcons, 6-9 (21)

The Falcons have continued to fight to show that Dan Quinn must remain their head coach. The defensive change has been strong, and the offensive has matched it with a more physical identity in the final stretch.

21. Cleveland Browns, 6-9 (18)

The Browns crushed their own promise this season with constant dysfunction, leading to a maddening inconsistency despite their talent level. There have been too many crises for them to continue with Freddie Kitchens.

22. Denver Broncos, 6-9 (22)

Drew Lock is helping the Broncos finish the first season of Vic Fangio on a high note, one that makes us wonder how things would have gone if the rookie had been healthy and starting a full season. We could see that in 2020.

23. New York Jets, 6-9 (24)

The Jets have probably done enough at the end of this season to buy a pass for Adam Gase and Gregg Williams in 2020. We will never know what his season would have been like if Sam Darnold hadn't been trying to make up for the time he lost with a monkey. .

24. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-10 (23)

The Chargers roller coaster continues, as they are heading for a seven-game drop in last season's standings. Some of their struggles were linked to injuries, but more to the inefficiency and inconsistency of Philip Rivers. They have to make a difficult decision of QB, but they must continue with Anthony Lynn.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars, 5-10 (25)

The Jaguars had to clean up a mess in the main office to save their faces. Gardner Minshew was a bright spot this season until they decided to ruin the magic momentum and reinsert Nick Foles. Things have gone downhill since then, since Minshew has not been able to rediscover his mojo with a mustache.

26. Carolina Panthers, 5-10 (26)

Against an exhausted defense of the Colts, the Panthers saw that rookie QB Will Grier was overwhelmed and was not a real answer about Kyle Allen. They need to sort things out with Cam Newton or move on with a true young QB franchise with their new coach.

27. Arizona Cardinals, 5-9-1 (27)

The Cardinals are doing something with Kyler Murray, Kenyan Drake and Kliff Kingsbury. His defense also shows some fight at the end of the season with Vance Joseph. This is a much better situation in the future than they had with the previous coaching staff.

28. New York Giants, 4-11 (29)

The Giants were not thinking about next year's draft when they put Daniel Jones back into action. The first assailant of 2019 quickly reminded them that he is a goalkeeper and will be a key piece as they try to win big again. Given the state of the NFC East, that could happen as soon as next season if the Giants add some defensive pieces.

29. Miami Dolphins, 4-11 (31)

The Dolphins knew that 2019 would be a difficult season as they rebuild. While the youth movement continues, the veteran combination of Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker has made them more than respectable.

30. Detroit Lions, 3-11-1 (28)

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have taken a break due to the injury error that ended up biting Matthew Stafford during the best full season of the QB. It is difficult for anyone to compete when forced to play a rookie in the final round.

31. Washington Redskins, 3-12 (30)

The Redskins have not given up, and showed their fight with Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum. Bill Callahan will not get long-term work, but he has done his best with little control over defensive fights related to injuries.

32. Cincinnati Bengals, 1-14 (32)

The Bengals went out of their way to bring the Dolphins back to Joe Burrow's draw. It was no surprise that his current underrated quarterback, Andy Dalton, was the last to make a fiery save to save his status.