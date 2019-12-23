NeNe Leakes reveals to fans the kind of people who are always mistreated

NeNe Leakes told his fans that the most real people are also the ones who will be treated badly. Check out the post he shared on his social media account below.

A fan told NeNe that ‘The card you gave Cynthia made me cry. You'll always be my favorite housewife, "and a follower posted this:" I'm not seeing tonight because you're not inside. We love you Baby. "

Someone else said: ctamente Exactly 👑 they are really trying to freeze you this season, but you will always be securing the 💰 and winning on your own with a clique, so keep your head up. @neneleakes "and a follower posted:" @neneleakes I don't think they heard you "you're talking about everything,quot;.

An Instagram installer also talked about NeNe and posted this: "Yassss baby once they reveal themselves, don't try to paint another image better than them."

Someone praised NeNe and said: ‘You will always be vindicated when you are real and honest! Keep your head @neneleakes. "

A fan posted this: "Mmmm … I'm not talking about this particular situation, but sometimes it would be nice to see you stop being the victim and recognize what you do."

In other news, NeNe shared the clip that Kandi Burruss received from her cousin, and her fans are also laughing at seeing that jewel. In case you missed this, you should definitely check it out.



