NBC Sports suspends Jeremy Roenick indefinitely for inappropriate comments about co-workers

NBC Sports suspended analyst Jeremy Roenick indefinitely on Monday after comments he made about other personalities on the net during a recent appearance on an episode of Barstool Sports's podcast "Spittin & # 39; Chiclets," according to a report by Associated Press & # 39; Stephen Why not.

When Roenick, 49, appeared in the podcast episode on December 19, he made repeated references to the appearance of co-host Kathryn Tappen during a story he told about his vacation with his wife and Tappen in Portugal. The former NHL center also made questionable comments about broadcasters Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during the appearance.

Roenick, who said during the interview that he and his wife are close friends of Tappen, referred to the couple as & # 39; blonde bombs & # 39; and said that the two women seemed & # 39; smoke & # 39; when they relaxed in the pool before one of the co-hosts interrupted – former NHL player Paul Bissonnette – to remind Roenick that he was talking about his co-worker.

"Asses and tits everywhere, it's great. It's great," Roenick said of his wife and Tappen. "By the way, if you are going (on vacation) with two blondes, go somewhere in the summer where the pool is."

The co-hosts of Spittin Chiclets tried again to direct the conversation towards Roenick's professional relationship with Tappen, who joined NBC in July 2014 to work as a presenter on the air. But Roenick, who said another resort guest in Portugal asked about his relationship with the two women, continued to tell a story in which he joked about the possibility of the three having sex together.

"I play it as if we went to bed every day, all three," Roenick said. "My wife and Kathryn are very friendly and they yell at me and yell at me but they listen, it's worth yelling. There is no doubt. Absolutely. Now, if it ever came to fruition, that would be really good, but it will never happen." .

Roenick, later in the interview, called Tappen "one of the most professional sports personalities I know,quot; and one of his favorite people in the world.

Later in his interview, the Boston native called Sharp, who joined NBC Sports as an analyst after retiring from the NHL in 2018, "so beautiful,quot; and compared Sharp's appearance with his and Carter's when he said "It's the opposite (of beautiful)" when he and Carter appear on television.

"I would have to think about it if (Sharp) asked me… I wouldn't say no right away," Roenick said of his former Chicago Blackhawks teammate.

Roenick played 20 years in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. He retired in 2009 and joined NBC Sports as an analyst in 2010.