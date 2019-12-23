Naomie from Southern Charm announces her father's death from cancer

Southern charm star Naomie Olindothe beloved father Joel Olindo, has died.

Naomie shared the unfortunate news in a sincere tribute shared to her Instagram on Monday, which was received by great support from her co-stars and Bravo fans.

"I lost a piece of my heart last Friday," he shared with a picture of his mother holding his father's hand in the hospital. "After fighting privately against esophageal cancer for 12 unbearable months, my father lost the only fight he lost. He died peacefully surrounded by people who loved him more than words can explain."

Naomie's extremely close bond with her parents, as well as with her family restaurant in Charleston, is well documented in Southern charm.

The publication of the reality TV star continued: "I missed him before he left, and I can't imagine what this road will be like. If someone you love is fighting this horrible disease, please, I know that my heart is with you and it really hurts. There are really no words for this pain, but I am very grateful for the kindness and love that our friends and family have shown my mother and me during the most difficult time of our life. "