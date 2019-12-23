Munster doctor accused of misconduct by Saracens Jamie George comments | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML05b21c73e273d177d8d0044004a338919% %MINIFYHTML05b21c73e273d177d8d0044004a3389110%





Jamie George was subjected to verbal abuse by Munster club doctor Jamie Kearns

The European Professional Club Rugby confirmed that a complaint was filed for misconduct against team doctor Munster Jamie Kearns after commenting on Jamie George's weight.

Kearns was at the center of the incident that sparked a 30-man fight in the Heineken Champions Cup clash against the Saracens in early December and will now face a disciplinary hearing.

He reportedly abused Saracen prostitute Jamie George over his weight during the English club's 15-6 victory at Allianz Park on December 14, which prompted George to react angrily and lead him to a massive fight in field.

Jamie George (left) watches a massive fight erupt

After an investigation, EPCR issued the following statement: "EPCR has decided to file a complaint of misconduct against the team doctor Munster Rugby, Dr. Jamie Kearns.

"It is alleged that Dr. Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, to the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Cup of Heineken Champions, and / or EPCR in disrepute.

"By making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr. Kearns violated the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement."

Rugby sales director Steve Diamond also faces a complaint of misconduct following comments he made on French referee Mathieu Raynal and his assistants after the defeat of his team 20-22 against Exeter in the Champions Cup on 8 from December.

He will also face a disciplinary hearing for discrediting the game.

"It is alleged that during his duties in the media after the game, Steve Diamond made comments that may have been insulting or derogatory or critical of the party officials, and that these comments may have had the potential to bring the sport of the union of rugby, the Heineken Champions Cup, and / or EPCR, in disrepute, "said the EPCR statement.

"By making the alleged comments, Steve Diamond violated the Media Rules and Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement."