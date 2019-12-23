Mike Sorrentino's mansion in New Jersey is Guido's dream home

Raymond Hall / GC Images; Zillow
It is the season to pamper yourself.
After a difficult year, to say the least, Mike "The situation,quot; Sorrentino he is living his life to the fullest and now he will live his best life with his wife Lauren Pesce in his new mansion in New Jersey.
Wondering how much mass they dropped to secure the house of their dreams? The 9-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 9,800-square-foot mansion is estimated at $ 1,800,591, according to Zillow's list.
While the mansion seems to be on the minimalist side of its interior, it is still quite luxurious. The 4-story house in Holmdel, New Jersey, was originally designed by the prominent and award-winning architect Rui A. Ponte.
The new and beautiful Sorrentino house is adorned with plenty of natural light from its several high windows and also has a first level view of the Manhattan skyline from the observation deck on the upper floor. The house also seems to be in a quiet area, away from the bustle of city life and surrounded by nature.
The 7-bed, 10-bathroom mansion also features an elevator shaft, vaulted ceilings, a huge basement, a hot tub, a fireplace, a garage for 4 cars and a beautiful kitchen setup.
The first floor of the new Sorrentino house is completed with a mother-in-law bedroom that offers private and accessible access to the patio, as well as a two-story office ad library space. Its large south-facing master suite has two walk-in closets and a luxurious five-accessory bathroom: could this be Lauren's personal room with that incredible closet space?
Ultimately, the house is very close to New York City, beaches and boardwalks and the location also has perfect access to schools; After all, the happy couple has mentioned in the past that they are ready to start forming a family. It is safe to say that they were buying the house of their dreams with this in mind.
This home purchase comes after just over three months after Mike was released from prison after serving eight months on a tax evasion charge.
After Mike's release, he is also expected to complete two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service. After pleading guilty and before his sentence at the end of 2018, he paid his $ 10,000 fine and the $ 123,000 restitution fee.
His wife accompanied him while walking with a free man from the federal correctional facility in Otisville, New York. Hours after his release, he returned to Instagram and posted a photo of him with his wife and dog: "Living my best life with my beautiful wife."
In November, the two also celebrated their first wedding anniversary together.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.