Mike Sorrentino's mansion in New Jersey is Guido's dream home

After a difficult year, to say the least, Mike "The situation,quot; Sorrentino he is living his life to the fullest and now he will live his best life with his wife Lauren Pesce in his new mansion in New Jersey.

Wondering how much mass they dropped to secure the house of their dreams? The 9-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 9,800-square-foot mansion is estimated at $ 1,800,591, according to Zillow's list.

While the mansion seems to be on the minimalist side of its interior, it is still quite luxurious. The 4-story house in Holmdel, New Jersey, was originally designed by the prominent and award-winning architect Rui A. Ponte.

The new and beautiful Sorrentino house is adorned with plenty of natural light from its several high windows and also has a first level view of the Manhattan skyline from the observation deck on the upper floor. The house also seems to be in a quiet area, away from the bustle of city life and surrounded by nature.