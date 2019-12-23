Michael van Gerwen admits he doesn't like Christmas because of darts | Darts news

"I don't like Christmas because I need to make sure my head is in the World Championship,quot;

















Michael van Gerwen revealed that he doesn't like Christmas because of the darts after his 4-0 beatdown on Ricky Evans

World No. 1 and current world dart champion, Michael van Gerwen, has revealed that "he doesn't like Christmas because of darts."

The three-time winner at Alexandra Palace secured a quick 4-0 victory over Ricky Evans to advance to the last 16 of the PDC World Championship on Sunday night.

Van Gerwen finished with 118 consecutive starts to stay on the road to defend his title and after his game he told Sky Sports: "Unfortunately, he could have done much better today. He is a good player and each set was a bit tough, but I did not appear 100 percent.

"I don't like Christmas because of darts. I like family time, don't get me wrong, but I don't like Christmas because I need to make sure my head is in the World Championship."

Van Gerwen was playing the night after Fallon Sherrock surprised Mensur Suljovic, the seventh seed, to continue his historic career.

Four days after becoming the first woman to win a match in the PDC World Championship, the 25-year-old again altered the odds by achieving a 3-1 victory to reach the third round.

If you beat Mensur, nothing is impossible. Michael van Gerwen about Fallon Sherrock

"I think she has a good manager," Van Gerwen joked. "No, we share the same administration and she has done well.

"Also the way he played, but now the question is can he do it for another game with 70 percent in doubles, 92 average, so that's the question?

"We passed one more set, the first in four sets, and she will play with Chris Dobey, so it will be difficult, but nothing is impossible. If you beat Mensur, nothing is impossible."

