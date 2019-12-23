Melissa Bessell and Severn Stars set their sights on the Grand Final of the Superleague | Netball news





Melissa Bessell is preparing for her first season by Severn Stars. (Photo credit: University of Northumbria)

In elite sport, team visions and goals are often kept secret. Of course, they will be widely known and commented on within the limits of the club's training bases, but they don't always venture. This is not the case when it comes to Severn Stars …

New Zealand's Melissa Bessell has arrived to lead the franchise as her new head coach and has brought with her a fierce determination to succeed and a direct and focused approach to do so.

Bessell expects excellence from its players. She constantly challenges them and also practices what she preaches, taking on the challenge of doing a master's degree in performance sport along with her role as a full-time head coach at Stars.

The Kiwi has not been in the position of head coach for approximately five years, many will remember his most recent position as assistant coach of London Pulse last year, but now he is "excited and ready,quot; to be the center of attention again.

"I have a thick book full of things that I have been preparing for when I returned to play the role of head coach. Now, I can start putting them in their place," Bessell said exclusively. Sky sports during a break at The BiG Showdown earlier this month.

"There are quite a few new things that I have already integrated into the team and I am already seeing a couple of changes."

I really like the family. Nia and the girls were clapping louder when they took the girls off the ball (in The BiG Showdown). That is one of the things I have told the girls this year, we lead from the front and we are role models and examples.

Since its appointment, the news of Stars has been striking, from the presentation of Liana Letoa and Ama Agbeze to the Towera Vinkhumbo of Malawi.

Bessell has rapidly boosted the franchise, which enjoyed a productive season last year, with international star dust. Stardust to be combined with familiar and excellent faces like Nia Jones, Paige Reed and Georgia Rowe.

At this moment, everyone in the franchise is at the beginning of their time together and, despite being a newly formed team, the head coach has his eyes fixed on the top.

"I will go to the final, I will not be playing …"

"I said that and some people are going to say, & # 39; Oh, her cheek & # 39 ;, but I have taken this job, I have moved to my family and this is not just a little fun," Bessell said.

"I told the girls that we will go to the final. I will not be among the first four, I do not want to be a policeman and be safe. I want to know that this is what we are going for.

"I know that I have the players, I know that I have the commitment and when they are not engaged in training, I am the first to have a very good and hard conversation and say: & # 39; This is what we signed to do & # 39; .

Bessell says it as it is, his pursuit of excellence drives his words and his direct style. His approach is driven by the passion for sports and the will to succeed, and clearly had a positive impact on his players at The BiG Showdown in Bath.

Your training day with @SevernStars & I'm super excited. It's time to work hard, then more difficult with a recharge a little harder to finish. This is how "Magic,quot; happens 🌟🤩🤙 – Melissa Hyndman-Bessell (@MelissaCoachBsr) November 12, 2019

When the Leota movement of the current Superleague champions was announced, the heads turned and it is not surprising to know that the exceptional player in the middle of the court will be the captain on the Bessell court this season.

"Liana and I are very similar and it's almost like having a version of me on the court playing," said the head coach.

"The same work ethic that we have off the court, Liana demands on the court. She is a leader who not only walks the talk, she eats the talk … she does everything, and the girls respect her for that."

"She is the first to train and she is the last to train. A couple of times in the training she did something and the girls simply said:" Oh, my God … "and she simply gives back and tells them to stop him and get to work! "

She has such a high work ethic and everything she does has to be perfect (in her mind). As I said, nobody is so perfect and we like to see imperfections. I think, honestly, the reason she was excited to come to me this year was because her husband is a Kiwi, she understands the way of Kiwi and knows that I say it as it is.

Another player who would have been a key part of the plans on the Bessell court is Sam Cook. The defender had an exceptional 2019 season and was to lead Stars this season before an ACL injury reduced her plans.

"I went to his house and wrote him a card," Bessell shared.

"Had she written to most of the girls and had done one by one before entering and asked Sam if she would be the captain? She instantly said she would love it and then her injury happened …

"She is still so close to us and I was not prepared to lose her. I am very fortunate to have her (as assistant coach) and I have some other people that I have not yet named. We will help help. But Sam and I are the team this year ".

The news has come out! While I have many decisions to make regarding my career as a player, I could not convey what it is and it will remain an incredible opportunity for me. Who knows if I will return to the field, but for now, I will be on the sidelines as assistant coach✌🏽⭐️ https://t.co/5cyf0E0j0g – Samantha Cook (@Sam_CookieCook) December 6, 2019

The stars are very clear about their goals and that clarity is driving their work. The containers that should be placed in each corner of the court during training indicate the intensity of their physical work and also the mental pressures they are handling.

Since the preseason has not been the easiest, they reached their first official meeting at the University of Bath in terms of numbers and without some of the most experienced team members.

Added to that, there have been some unforeseen situations for the players during the preseason, something that while Bessell had not wanted it to happen, but realizes that it will make them stronger.

Netball Superleague: signings to watch Tamsin Greenway evaluates some of the key moves and recruits before the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

"We didn't know we were going to have all these ups and downs, but that's what happens for a season too. That's what life is about," said the head coach.

"If we can prepare mentally and physically, we can face anyone and that is what I have told the girls."

"It's not brazen (watching the final), I think it's respectful."

"I know we have to play to the fullest, I have to ask 100 percent of the girls week after week, but for that they signed up. As I said, I know I have the players and I know I have the commitment."

Sky Sports is home to netball and the live action returns with the Vitality Nations Cup in January 2020. The four-nation competition begins on January 19 with England facing the New Zealand world champions.