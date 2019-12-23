Meghan Markle and Prince Harry & # 39; s Baby Archie take center stage in the family's first Christmas card

The card features a black and white image of the Sussex family while Harry and the former actress of & # 39; Suits & # 39; They are seen posing in front of a Christmas tree while showing their biggest smiles.

It's Archie's first Christmas! Meghan markle and Prince Harry has released his family's Christmas card and his son, a 7-month-old baby, stands out in the picture.

The card features a black and white image of the Sussex family. Harry and the ex "Suits"The actress is seen posing in front of a Christmas tree while showing her biggest smiles.

The duke looks casual with a button-down shirt, rolled sleeves and pants, while the duchess puts on a turtleneck for her blouse, black pants and an elegant blowout. The two look warmly at Archie, who loosely poses right in front of the camera while wearing a funny pursed lip. It looks so cute with a cute sweater with a round neck and three buttons on the left side. "I wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year … from our family to yours," says the sweet card.

<br />

It was first shared by the Twitter account from The Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust on Monday, December 23. "Simply by sharing the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," he wrote the account in the caption, adding: "Very merry Christmas to all!"

It is also said that Meghan and Harry are choosing to send their cards "electronically" this year. This is due to the passion of the royal couple for the environment and ecology.

The Christmas card marks the second photo of Archie in recent weeks. Prior to this, the Sussex took their joint Instagram account to share a photo of the baby in honor of Prince Harry's father, Prince Carlos, 71.

Taken during Archie's christening ceremony, the complement saw Archie wearing the historic royal christening gown. Meanwhile, Harry looked lovingly at his baby during the process with the birthday prince standing next to him. "Happy birthday to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales – Lord, dad, grandfather!" Read the caption.

<br />

Prior to this, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not spend Christmas in England. "After spending the last two Christmas in Sandringham, his royal highnesses will spend the holidays this year, like a new family, with the mother of Duchess Doria Ragland," the palace said in a previous statement. "This decision is in line with the precedent previously established by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty the Queen."