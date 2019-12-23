Marshawn Lynch: Seattle Seahawks considers signing former star | NFL news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/23/19 5:12 pm

Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement for the second time at the end of last season

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly exploring a meeting with retired runner Marshawn Lynch after losing race leader Chris Carson from a hip injury on Sunday.

Lynch planned to travel to Seattle on Monday to discuss the situation, NFL Network reported.

The 33-year-old played six games with the Oakland Raiders last season and last played for the Seahawks in 2015.

"Beast Mode,quot; had its best seasons in Seattle, publishing four consecutive campaigns with at least 1,200 yards on the ground and double-figure touchdowns since 2011-14. He was named the first All-Pro team in 2012.

Lynch helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014

Lynch helped the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 and ran for 102 yards in Seattle's narrow loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The five-time Pro Bowl team has rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 touchdowns in 148 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2007-10), Seattle (2010-15) and Oakland (2017-18). He retired from the 2016 season before signing with the Raiders of his hometown.

Receive news from the NFL on your phone

Do you want the latest news, features and highlights of the NFL on your phone? Know more

Carson, 25, recorded his second consecutive 1,000-yard season this year. He rushed eight times for 40 yards in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, bringing his season total to 1,230 yards, the maximum of his career.

Backup C.J. Prosise also left Sunday's game with a broken arm. Rashaad Penny, Carson's supporter for most of the season, broke his left ACL in a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

