Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks, reportedly discussing the meeting in Seattle

The Seahawks may be bringing a familiar face to Seattle.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday, citing sources, that runner Marshawn Lynch is heading to the Emerald City to discuss the possibility of joining the Seahawks for his playoff career.

This news comes just after the announcement that brokers Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise are out for the rest of the Seattle season.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said later that Lynch will have "a very good opportunity,quot; to play for the team once again.

Lynch, who was originally recruited by the Buffalo Bills, played for the 2010-15 Seahawks, helping secure a victory in Super Bowl 48. Lynch brought a distinctive attitude to the Seattle field, running for 6,348 yards in six seasons for 57 Touchdowns in 82 games. Lynch has been out of the NFL since October 2018, playing for the last time with the Raiders of his hometown.

The only hope is that Lynch enters a conference room with Seattle brass, looks them straight in the eye and says, "You know why I am here."