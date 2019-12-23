Marshawn Lynch: & # 39; Good opportunity & # 39; Seattle Seahawks sign former star | NFL news





Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement for the second time at the end of last season

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly exploring a meeting with retired runner Marshawn Lynch after losing race leader Chris Carson from a hip injury on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says there is a "very good chance,quot; that retired runner Marshawn Lynch will quit with the NFL play-off contender.

The Seahawks suddenly have an extreme need in the post after losing race leader Chris Carson from a hip injury and C.J. I continued on a broken arm on Sunday. Rashaad Penny, Carson's supporter for most of the season, broke his left ACL in a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carroll said 710 ESPN Seattle On Monday Lynch would be "flying there this morning, and we will give him a very good opportunity to come back and play for us."

Lynch helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014

The idea apparently delighted both Lynch and Carroll.

"He's really excited about the possibility of doing something that helps, and I think it's amazing if he could go out and take the ball for us," Carroll said.

"Circumstances arrived just at this time and I could have four or five games left in it. Maybe that's what we need."

Lynch, 33, played six games with the Oakland Raiders last season and last played for the Seahawks in 2015.

"Beast Mode,quot; had its best seasons in Seattle, publishing four consecutive campaigns with at least 1,200 yards on the ground and double-figure touchdowns since 2011-14. He was named the first All-Pro team in 2012.

Lynch helped the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 and ran for 102 yards in Seattle's narrow loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The five-time Pro Bowl team has rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 touchdowns in 148 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2007-10), Seattle (2010-15) and Oakland (2017-18). He retired from the 2016 season before signing with the Raiders of his hometown.

Carson, 25, recorded his second consecutive 1,000-yard season this year. He rushed eight times for 40 yards in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, bringing his season total to 1,230 yards, the maximum of his career.

The Seahawks (11-4) face the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) on Sunday night in a game the NFC West winner will decide.