Mariah Carey's video & # 39; All I want for Christmas is you & # 39; is renewed for its 25th anniversary

%MINIFYHTML957b55c2e4f29f228133f0072a6730789% %MINIFYHTML957b55c2e4f29f228133f0072a67307810%

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson, Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande, Chance The Rapper, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and Tyler Perry are among the more than 50 A-listers presented in the new promotion.

Up News Info –

Mariah CareyThe video "All I want for Christmas is you" received a makeover of the 25th anniversary starring a lot of famous friends.

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson, Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande, Possibility of the rapper, Jamie Foxx, Olivia Newton-John, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg Y Tyler perry They are among the more than 50 A-listers and US television stars. UU. who agreed to be filmed singing along with Mariah's beloved melody for the new promotion, which also features a cameo of the singer's twins, Morocco and Monroe.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML957b55c2e4f29f228133f0072a67307811% %MINIFYHTML957b55c2e4f29f228133f0072a67307812%

The new music video, which falls when Mariah celebrates a second week at the top of the US charts. UU. With the song she recorded in 1994, it seems to be a big surprise for the singer, who has tweeted: "WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could have received. I am very grateful to all my favorite friends and artists that participated in this video. You brought me a big smile. THANK YOU! "

<br />

Meanwhile, Mariah has given model Nyle DiMarcoThe American sign language "All I want for Christmas is you" defies great momentum by clapping your efforts to raise awareness using your song.

The singer went to Twitter on Sunday (December 22) to share a video that DiMarco, who is deaf, posted on social networks, in which he and restaurateur Bruce Bozzi appear performing the song using ASL. In the post, DiMarco encouraged others to perform the song using sign language.

"This is incredible!!!!!" Carey wrote.