Mariah Carey Drops stellar new video for "All I want for Christmas is you,quot;

Comrades, as Mariah Carey continues to break records Christmas billboard with his classic "All I want for Christmas is you," She is searching for new ways for fans to have fun with it. This time his famous friends gathered for a sing-a-long-version and there are definitely some special surprises included in the big names that made an appearance.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of "All I want for Christmas is you," Mariah Carey has a new celebrity star-studded sing-a-long version that features some of the biggest names in entertainment, including fellow singers Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Brandy and Jennifer Hudson.

The video begins with Tyler Perry updated sitting on a piano while sliding on his popular character Madea. The following is a video full of celebrities from list A, such as Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Andy Cohen, James Corden, Normani, Diplo, Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Floyd Mayweather, Maxwell, Slick Rick and many many more.

Mariah tweeted this about the video:

"WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts ever could have achieved, I am very grateful to all my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile on my face. THANK YOU!"

In addition to the celebrities, the video also features appearances by twins of Moroccan Mariah and Monroe and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The video arrives as "All I want for Christmas is you,quot; is still sitting first in the Billboard Hot 100 for a second consecutive week.

