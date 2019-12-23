LSU Vs. Oklahoma, predictions, betting trends for the college football semifinal

No. 1 LSU (13-0) meets No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Game schedule is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised nationwide on ESPN.

LSU led the nation in total offense (554.3) with the help of the Heisman Trophy winner, and Sporting News Player of the Year, Joe Burrow. The Tigers scored 47.8 points per game (finishing third nationally), and coach Ed Orgeron has a list of American talented players. That includes the first team of SN All-Americans, Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, Derek Stingley Jr. and Grant Delpit. The Tigers accumulated five top 10 wins during the regular season.

Oklahoma won a fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and is making a third consecutive appearance in the Playoffs with coach Lincoln Riley. Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts leads a talented offensive that finished second in the FBS in total yards (554.2) and fifth in points per game (43.2). Open receiver CeeDee Lamb is a player who breaks the game, and the defense improved under the new coordinator Alex Grinch. However, Oklahoma will not have defensive end Ronnie Perkins, nor runner Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges, who were suspended Wednesday.

There will be a surplus of first-round talent in the field of the NFL when these teams engage. With that in mind, here is everything you need for the Peach Bowl Playoff semifinal:

Oklahoma vs. LSU

Spread: LSU -13.5

Total points: 75.5

Money Line: LSU -500, Oklahoma +380

LSU is a 13.5 point favorite according to Sports Insider. The line opened at -11 and has continued its trend as it approaches the beginning.

Oklahoma vs LSU series of all time

The Tigers and the Sooners split up in two previous meetings, both in the Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma beat LSU 35-0 to crown a perfect season on January 2, 1950. However, the Tigers returned the favor with a 21-14 victory in the BCS championship game on January 4, 2004.

Three trends to know

– The Tigers are 2-1 against propagation in bowl games and 5-2 against propagation in neutral sites under Orgeron. They have the same history directly in those situations.

– Oklahoma is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 straight ahead as a loser; It is 3-5 against propagation and 5-3 directly in neutral sites under Lincoln Riley since 2017.

– The Sooners played shootings against SEC teams in the last two Playoff semifinals. They added 102 points with Georgia in a double overtime loss of 54-48 in 2017 and totaled 79 points with Alabama in a 45-34 loss last season.

Three things to look at

Running quarterbacks

Hurts has two starts against LSU since his time with Alabama, and in a different scheme he was a factor with his legs, averaging 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown in those two wins. If he has similar success against a Tigers defense that has allowed 119.6 yards per game, the Sooners will have more success in the air. Oklahoma's fast defense is not much worse than LSU's at 132.1 yards per game, but Burrow can also be a factor with his fighting ability. Burrow averaged 12.5 carries and 52.5 yards on the ground in wins against Georgia and Alabama.

Big-play receivers

Five players in this game had more than 40 receptions this season: Lamb's tandem in Oklahoma (58 catches, 1,208 yards, 14 scores) and Charleston Rambo (42 catches, 734 yards, five scores) and LSU & # 39; s Chase ( 73 catches, 1,498 yards, 18 touchdowns), Justin Jefferson (88 catches, 1,207 yards, 14 touchdowns) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (50 catches, 399 yards a touchdown), whose condition is unclear due to a hamstring injury. Terrace Marshall Jr. of LSU (37 catches, 545 yards, 10 touchdowns) is another weapon. Burrow and Hurts will have more than enough opportunities to make great plays through the air.

Burrow at the time

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and has become the favorite of the awards season, especially after his emotional speech raised money for impoverished people in southeastern Ohio. Cam Newton (2010) and Jameis Winston (2013) took their teams to national championships after winning the Heisman Trophy, but those races were before the era of the Playoffs; No winning quarterback for Heisman has achieved that since then. Burrow already rewrote the record book in the SEC: can he be the reason why LSU claims his place at the top of college football?

Statistics that matter

Oklahoma ranked 129th in the FBS with 75.08 yards of penalty per game this season, and the Sooners have the worst margin of rotation among Playoff teams with -7. This team is able to enter a shooting with the Tigers, but some turnovers and penalties could affect it in the direction of LSU. Oklahoma must be better in both departments.

Oklahoma vs. Prediction LSU

The Sooners led Georgia 31-17 at halftime two years ago and lost Alabama 31-10 last year. If the Tigers jump to an early advantage, then Oklahoma could be in trouble. LSU will put pressure on Hurts early after some quick scoring units, but the Sooners will respond and be within a half-time score. Ultimately, it's a Hurts rotation in the second half that opens the door for Burrow, and closes it with a couple of touchdown passes in the last quarter. LSU wins a shooting.

Final score

LSU 41, Oklahoma 31