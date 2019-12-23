Lizzo turns off a critic who says his popularity is due to the obesity pandemic and fans lie

WENN / FayesVision

Proud of her talent and achievements, the creator of successes & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; He tells the enemy that he is popular & # 39; because I write good songs and I have talent and perform a lot of energy & # 39 ;.

LizzoTrust once again has proven to be your ultimate weapon to face hate online. The raptress has just applauded a critic who basically claimed that his popularity is not due to his talent but to the glorification of people's obesity and that fans have been lying to him all this time.

The critic posted on Twitter: "#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in the United States. Instead of encouraging people to improve, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are fine as they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying of diabetes and heart disease. "

He also criticized his performance in "Saturday night live", comparing her to a slave girl", seeing #Lizzo dressed with all Gucci on SNL singing about the joys of being fat and obscene makes me think of slaves acting for massa and her friends in the plantation. & # 39; We are here to serve you in every way imaginable. Just keep bringing cookies. "

But Lizzo is aware of his own worth. He tweeted again to the critic: "I am popular because I write good songs and I have talent and perform shows of an hour and a half full of love. The only person who needs improvement is you. Keep my name out of your mouth and look in the mirror before come find me. Here's the attention you ordered. "

Other Twitter users have also come in defense of Lizzo, and one of them criticized the misogynist men for making such hateful comments. "Honestly tired of hearing men's opinions about women and girls," one wrote. "Endless attacks of opinions on our bodies, our appearances, our actions and violence against us. I don't care what letters are in front of your name, knowing when to worry about your business or how to listen."

Another criticized the critic: "Dr. Watkins here is treating his delicacy as if he had an MD behind his name. Sir, his PhD is in finance. @ Lizzo is very angry because no part of his work will reach the people you reach, through love. Be well, beautiful. Xx ".

Recognizing the talent of Lizzo, another user published: "Really, I learned who you were because I kept listening to songs and thinking & damn, what is this & # 39; and looking for the artist and was Lizzo. I didn't know what you were looking for. like. It's about music. "

Someone else got excited about the 31-year-old star, "Man … Lizzo's cardio is off the charts. I dare these enemies to try to follow their dance routine, twerk, flute and singing. That's not easy. Also, when I was & # 39; depressed & # 39; I was super & # 39; skinny & # 39; and people said I looked good. I wasn't healthy. "

In addition to these supportive fans, fellow artists Kehlani He has previously recognized the achievement of Lizzo. "Lizzo deserves everything he has. He has been in this for a long time and this is not random or abrupt, it is hard and hard work and you never give up," he wrote.

And the "Juice" raptor has spread a positive message about how to make one's dream come true while sharing his souvenir photo. "On the left was when I worked for freedom taxes, as a signal marker … on the right is my debut in @nbcsnl," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Don't stop … we need you. Your time is coming."