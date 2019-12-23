Lala Kent celebrates Chanukah with Randall Emmett's ex-wife and children

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and Lala KentHe is celebrating with his future family.

the Vanderpump Rules the star is committed to the Irish producer Randall emmett, making her a future stepmother of her two daughters, London, 9 and Rylee, 6. His mother is the ex-wife of the producer, Your Actress Ambyr Childers. And the five showed that they have become a family unit in a new video on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML7bd7a750ad200efa90d108f74635f1b111% %MINIFYHTML7bd7a750ad200efa90d108f74635f1b112%

On Sunday night, the 48-year-old woman posted a sweet video of Lala, 29, describing the advantages of the 31-year-old Ambyr gift. London and Rylee watch as the two women talk and their father's movies.

In the clip, you hear the reality star say: "You cook, right?" As Ambyr joked in response, "Yes, ish."

As Lala continued, referring to one of the two children, "She said:" My mom would love that! & # 39; And I was like, & # 39; I'm going to give you one & # 39; ".

For his part, Randall could not help talking about the beautiful view.