Lala Kent celebrates Chanukah with Randall Emmett's ex-wife and children

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and Lala KentHe is celebrating with his future family.
the Vanderpump Rules the star is committed to the Irish producer Randall emmett, making her a future stepmother of her two daughters, London, 9 and Rylee, 6. His mother is the ex-wife of the producer, Your Actress Ambyr Childers. And the five showed that they have become a family unit in a new video on Instagram.
On Sunday night, the 48-year-old woman posted a sweet video of Lala, 29, describing the advantages of the 31-year-old Ambyr gift. London and Rylee watch as the two women talk and their father's movies.
In the clip, you hear the reality star say: "You cook, right?" As Ambyr joked in response, "Yes, ish."
As Lala continued, referring to one of the two children, "She said:" My mom would love that! & # 39; And I was like, & # 39; I'm going to give you one & # 39; ".
For his part, Randall could not help talking about the beautiful view.
As his legend said: "Happy Chanukah and Merry Christmas, a very special one for many reasons. @Ambyrchilders @lalakent #modernfamily,quot;.
And the Christmas union didn't end there! Lala also posted a photo of her and the Netflix star on her Instagram Story on Sunday night, showing the necklace she received from the actress's jewelry line.
"Christmas came early for me, from me," he wrote in his caption. "Look what I got from the jewelry @ambyrchilders."
She modeled the jewelry in her next post about her story, then added a product photo of the necklace. As he wrote in his legend, "Ambyr drew from his Native American roots to make this beautiful piece. It is the symbol of brotherhood. I am obsessed."
It seems that these two ladies have patched up their mild drama this summer.
In August, the actress called Lala for posting photos of her daughters online without her approval.
"Since you don't want to answer my text messages, I'll try here," Ambyr wrote in his Instagram story at that time. "Lala, I appreciate your love for my children, but until you're officially your stepmother, please, refrain from posting my children to social media! I hope you understand where I come from. Thank you very much."
Now, it seems there is nothing but love to see here!
