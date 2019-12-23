Lady Gaga brings Haus Labs makeup to the cover of Elle magazine

Lady Gaga covered Elle for the December 2019 edition and the photos and videos of the Grammy winner, Oscar and Golden Globe continue to be viral. Lady Gaga wore her own make-up line, Haus Laboratories, on the cover and her eyes sparkled beneath a series of bright silver tones. Designed by Sandra Amador, Lady Gaga dressed Marc Jacobs and Gucci and put on a pale yellow hat with a lavender scarf and looked like a breath of spring in the cold months.

Vogue editor, Nina García, stated the following on the cover of Lady Gaga.

“She has an Oscar and several Grammy Awards, and now @ladygaga adds beauty entrepreneur and mental health champion to her resume. For our December cover, Gaga sat down with @oprah to discuss her exponential professional career. “I really see my career as a rebellion against all the things in the world that I see unpleasant. Kindness heals the world. Kindness heals people. It is what unites us, it is what keeps us healthy. "Link in the biography to read the full interview."

Lady Gaga posed with her hand on the hat that was accented with dry burgundy flowers. The color palette used was very floral and had a vintage feel of the 20s or 30s. The hat brim had a large, wide edge that curved in a wave and celebrity stylist Frederic Aspiras combed Lady Gaga's hair in a complementary style that was combed back. Even the dark threads that had a wet appearance were accentuated with the general attire.

You can see several pictures of Lady Gaga from Elle's session below.

Lady Gaga also posed topless and danced in a photo shoot that was uploaded to several Instagram accounts, including Elle's official account. You can see Lady Gaga's hairstyle and makeup better in the following video. Lady Gaga wore a black and white polka dot jacket with a pair of black pants. You can watch the video of Lady Gaga that is going viral along with her fabulous style below.

What do you think of the cover of Elle de Lady Gaga? Did you read his article in the magazine?

