Kylie and Kris Jenner cry and give Stormi the "best Christmas present,quot;

It's Christmas in Kylie Jennerhome!
On Sunday, the 22-year-old took fans to her Christmas festivities with a holiday vlog with her daughter. Stormi Webster, 22 months, whom he shares with former Travis scott. Rocking a pair of reindeer antlers with sequins, Kylie gave viewers a tour of their luxurious decorations, which included a huge Christmas tree elegantly decorated to match the white decor of their home and a family of polar bear figures.
But, the best part of the video was when mom Kris Jenner He surprised little Stormi with the best gift. The famous mother gave her grandson a beautiful playhouse, which was an exact replica of which Kylie had grown complete with the same wooden furniture. After giving the adorable his gift, Kris and Kylie were moved by the thoughtful gift.
Speaking to the camera, Kylie said: "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age … This makes me want to cry."
"This only reminds me of when you were a child," Kris told the founder of Kylie Cosmetics as she struggled to hold back tears. "I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter."
If you thought this moment was precious, wait until you see the moment when Stormi was able to play in his new home. Impressed by the comforts of the house, Kylie's baby was eager to start playing with the kitchen set, bedroom furniture and dressing table.
"Stormi, these were all my furniture when I was a baby," Kylie said as Stormi explored the playhouse. Kris intervened: "This was the bed in which her mother used to put her babies … look at the small mirror. You can put on makeup here … we have to get you some lip kits."
With Christmas Eve just around the corner, that means the Kardashian-Jenner family is preparing for their epic annual Christmas Eve party.
Last year, the hosting tasks went to Kim Kardashian, which transformed his house into a winter paradise with tons of winter themed activities. This year, family friend Jonathan Cheban, also known as "Foodgod," hinted that Kris might be taking over.
"I love it when Kris does it," he told E! News. "It feels more real to me … I think I should go back to Kris's house. Kris is like Santa Claus. He has to be at his house."
We will see who launched their Christmas gathering tomorrow night!