Kylie and Kris Jenner cry and give Stormi the "best Christmas present,quot;

It's Christmas in Kylie Jennerhome!

On Sunday, the 22-year-old took fans to her Christmas festivities with a holiday vlog with her daughter. Stormi Webster, 22 months, whom he shares with former Travis scott. Rocking a pair of reindeer antlers with sequins, Kylie gave viewers a tour of their luxurious decorations, which included a huge Christmas tree elegantly decorated to match the white decor of their home and a family of polar bear figures.

But, the best part of the video was when mom Kris Jenner He surprised little Stormi with the best gift. The famous mother gave her grandson a beautiful playhouse, which was an exact replica of which Kylie had grown complete with the same wooden furniture. After giving the adorable his gift, Kris and Kylie were moved by the thoughtful gift.

Speaking to the camera, Kylie said: "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age … This makes me want to cry."