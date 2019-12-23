Kyle Lowry and Dennis Schroder named NBA Players of the Week | NBA News

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder have been named NBA Players of the Week.

Lowry averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds when the Toronto Raptors won all four games of Week 9.

Toronto followed victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards with a surprising 30-point comeback to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Sunday night.

Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to inspire the Raptors to the biggest return victory of the franchise.

Overall, Lowry is averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists and shoots 41.6 percent overall, 35.8 percent from the three-point line and 86.5 percent from the charity strip.

Image:

Dennis Schroder finishes a dump against Memphis



Schroder was named Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds to help Oklahoma City Thunder win all four games of Week 9.

The perfect Thunder week included a great victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night and more than 20 points back against the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Schroder, who leaves the bench for the Thunder, averages 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29 games while shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from the three-point range and 84.6 percent from the free throw line .

