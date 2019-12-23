Kris Jenner gives Stormi Webster an amazing playhouse and will make you cry: see how Kylie Jenner shows her Christmas decorations

Kylie Jenner shows off her Christmas decorations and they are simply amazing. As Kim Kardashian was recently criticized for sharing photos of her Christmas decorations and wrapping paper that people called "strange," Kylie Jenner's Christmas decorations are receiving incredible praise. Kylie uploaded a video of her with Stormi and showed her decorations, but what was most endearing was that Kris Jenner gave Stormi a playhouse like the one Kylie had when she was Stormi's age.

Kris not only gave Stormi the incredible gift, but she traced the original furniture that Kylie had as a child and had it restored. Kris was so overwhelmed with emotions when she saw her daughter grow up and have a mother of her own who burst into tears.

Stormi was full of smiles as she explored her amazing playhouse. A small patio with a railing saw little Stormi so happy to have her own space that she was closing the door to Kylie!

Stormi is a very verbal girl and proudly told her grandmother: "My house!"

You can watch the video that Kylie Jenner shared about her beautiful Christmas decorations and Stormi playing in her amazing home on the next video player.

Kylie Jenner was dressed for the holiday season with black pants and a mauve sweater. He wore a headband in his hair and when the video started, Stormi spent time playing with polar bears and decorations.

Kylie said she was on a winter wonderland theme and that she used a lot of white in her decorations to match her furniture. A white sled will have Stormi's gifts on Christmas morning.

Kylie slipped and, while standing near her 18-foot Christmas tree, said she would put Stormi's gifts on the sled. He quickly corrected himself and said that Santa Claus would be the one to put Stormi's gifts on the sled.

Kylie had additional decorative Christmas trees placed throughout the house.

Although Kris Jenner had teary eyes, Kylie's eyes soon cried over the sentimentality of the precious gift.

When Stormi went out with Kris to see her playhouse, she said: "Merry Christmas."

It shows that, even if you have enough money to buy fancy gifts, it is the sentimental principles that really make the holidays special and are the best gifts of all.



