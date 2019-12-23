Kris Jenner gives life-size granddaughter Stormi Webster Playhouse for Christmas

%MINIFYHTMLfd888badd0880b93d4b356ae98e888f69% %MINIFYHTMLfd888badd0880b93d4b356ae98e888f610%

When it comes to giving gifts, few do better than the Kardashian / Jenner clan. As Christmas continues to rapidly approach, some of the family members are already taking a look at what they are receiving this year, including Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, who has just obtained a dream playhouse from His grandmother Kris.

Kylie Jenner filmed the moment when her daughter Stormi received an extravagant life-size playhouse from her grandmother, the only Kris Jenner. Kylie and Kris were in the backyard when little Stormi was taken outside to see her impressive gift. Kylie informed her daughter of the gift tradition saying: "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age."

Once they were inside the playhouse, you could clearly see how big it is. It has multiple entrances, a working bell, a false fireplace, a mailbox, a wall-mounted air conditioning unit, stairs and even a balcony. Stormi's giant playhouse also has a small kitchen area, picnic table, ironing board, bed and more, and most of the interior decorations belonged to Kylie when she was a child.

The moment of the full circle excited Kris and she burst into tears while saying to Kylie: “This only reminds me of when you were a little girl. I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.

It will be interesting to see what gifts he gives his other nine grandchildren, Psalm West, 7 months, True Thompson, 20 months, Chicago West, 2½, Dream Kardashian, 3, Saint West, 4, Reign Disick, 5, North West, 6 , Penelope Disick, 7, and Mason Disicak, 10.

