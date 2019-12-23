Kris Jenner drowns while giving Kylie Stormi Massive Playhouse's daughter for Christmas

%MINIFYHTML9824ce32499280e6e15e6f0c19ac62919% %MINIFYHTML9824ce32499280e6e15e6f0c19ac629110%

"This only reminds me of when you were a child," the matriarch tells her makeup tycoon daughter when she looks at the beautiful playhouse that Kris gets for Stormi.

Kris Jenner He is giving his granddaughter, Stormi Webster, an early Christmas gift. For the daughter of Kylie JennerOn the second Christmas, the matriarch has surprised the girl with what the makeup mogul called the "best Christmas gift of all time", a huge playhouse.

In a video that Kylie posted on her YouTube channel, the "Kylie's life"Alumbre gave viewers a tour of their luxurious Christmas decorations, which included a huge Christmas tree adorned in white and gold to match their white-themed decorations. In addition to that, he placed several stuffed animals of polar bear on his House.

However, the most exciting part of the video was actually the beautiful playhouse that Kris gave to his grandson. "Early today, my mother really surprised Stormi with the best Christmas present of all time, and I filmed it," he said, before showing his mother crying while showing the huge playhouse to the camera.

Breaking tears, Kris admitted feeling "emotional" for the present. "This only reminds me of when you were a child," the mother told her daughter in tears, as she ventured through the playhouse. "I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter." Kylie herself confessed: "This makes me want to cry."

Later, it was time for Stormi to explore his new playhouse. The little girl smiled as she looked at the fireplace and walked towards the kitchen area. Travis Scott (II)Initially, the daughter was afraid to climb the stairs, but with the help of Kylie, she managed to enter the small and cozy attic. Then he thanked Kris, "Thank you, Lovey!" The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The executive producer replied:" You're welcome, honey. That makes me very happy. My little Stormi. "