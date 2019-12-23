Kodak Black makes a $ 8,000 Christmas donation from behind bars

%MINIFYHTML8a8238488f9f2b4cb9c945e3230c96ad9% %MINIFYHTML8a8238488f9f2b4cb9c945e3230c96ad10%

Despite being jailed since May, rapper & # 39; Zeze & # 39; manages to give back to families, charities, children's centers and places of worship.

Jailed Rapper Kodak Black He is giving back while donating $ 8,000 (£ 6,147) to charities, families and religious institutions from the bars.

The rapper has been jailed since May when he was arrested shortly before his presentation at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida.

After denying any irregularity, MC "ZEZE", real name Bill K. Kapri, finally reached an agreement with prosecutors for falsifying information on federal forms to buy three firearms in the state of Florida, and now turns three of jail

But that hasn't stopped the star from entering the holiday spirit, since the 22-year-old has donated generous $ 8,000 to charities, children's centers, places of worship and families, his lawyer Bradford Cohen told TMZ on Sunday. December 22th.

The "Skrt" star has also arranged for a toy shipment to be delivered to Paradise Day Care Center in Broward County, Florida, which will be distributed to more than 70 different families in need, according to Cohen.

He also sent funds to a family that has a blind child, as well as voice-controlled gifts and braille games, among other useful contributions, and made a donation of $ 1,000 (£ 768) to Rabbi Kaplan of the Jewish Center of the Chabad Center in Fort Lauderdale towards the construction of a new temple.