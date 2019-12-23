Kodak Black donates money and gifts to those in need for the holiday season

%MINIFYHTML927cc834e7bdf8571377028ea4e9f5bc9% %MINIFYHTML927cc834e7bdf8571377028ea4e9f5bc10%

Although Kodak Black is serving a sentence behind bars, that does not prevent him from returning to the needy this holiday season.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak's lawyer, spoke with TMZ and revealed that he is giving away thousands of dollars for Christmas. Kodak reportedly authorized his team to buy toys for Paradise Day Care Center in Broward County, FL. The toys will be delivered to children from at least 70 different families.

However, this not all. Kodak is also returning to a particular family from which he learned through the organization "LightHouse For the Blind,quot;. This family has a blind son, so he will give them gifts in braille, voice activated games, iPads and bedding.

He also reportedly signed with $ 1,000 to donate to Rabbi Kaplan of the Jewish Center of the Chabad Center in Fort Lauderdale. The donation will go to the construction of a new synagogue.

Overall, Kodak has given away around $ 8,000 this holiday season.

Like us previously According to reports, Kodak recently turned to social media to talk about the alleged unfair treatment he has been receiving while he was locked up. He said: “On October 29, I was tied with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC. That substance gave me an extracorporeal experience and made me feel like I was possessed and dying slowly. Given this experience, I managed to go to the CO office to seek medical attention (as shown in the surveillance cameras). I was denied! This left me in a state of paranoia. "

It is good to see that Kodak Black is still giving spirit despite its current situation.

