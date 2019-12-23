Kim Clijsters will return to tennis in March | Tennis news





Kim Clijsters has added three tournaments to his calendar for 2020

Kim Clijsters plans to make his delayed return to tennis at the Monterrey Open in March, more than seven years after his second retirement.

Clijsters said Monday that he accepted wild cards at the Mexican hard court event that begins on March 2, followed by Indian Wells from March 11, then the Charleston clay tournament from April 6.

The former world champion number 1 and four-time champion, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, announced her attempt to return in September, but her plans were delayed in November when a ligament was torn in the right knee.

"I am really satisfied with my progress and it has been great to return to the court and play tennis again," Clijsters said in a statement.

"It has been a setback, but it has really shown me how determined I am to return to the game I love."

Clijsters became the first mother to win a Grand Slam title since Evonne Goolagong in Wimbledon in 1980

The WTA rules allow you, as a former Grand Slam champion, to receive unlimited wild card invitations for tournaments and, as someone over 30, choose not to participate in certain mandatory performances.

The 36-year-old woman left the tour in 2007 and married and had the first of her three children. He returned about two years later and won his second and third US opening and an Australian Open.

Clijsters retired again in 2012 and since then he has been working on television