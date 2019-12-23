Kenya Moore talks about the meanness that happens between her and Cynthia Bailey in RHOA

Kenya Moore shared a post on her social media account, wishing Cynthia Bailey all the best and saying that nobody is happier for her after the engagement. He also addressed what happens between them in RHOA.

‘Tonight in a new #RHOA @ cynthiabailey10 the future that Mrs. Hill is committed to! No one is happier for her than me. This season happens a lot of meanness, but no one can stand between us. My # 1 from day 2 LOL 😂 #coochiecrack #RHOA #riders # 2queens, "Kenya captioned its publication.

Someone said: ‘I love the friendship between you two. She legitimately cares about you and you take care of her! You may have a disagreement from time to time, but at the end of the day the friendship is still there. "

A follower published this: ‘What true friendship is about are ups and downs and honesty. #herecomesthepettiness ".

Someone else wrote that ‘I honestly love this program 😍 but Mr. Daly has you completely crooked … nexxxxxttt,quot;.

A fan talked about the friendship of the ladies and said: "And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the definition of a TRUE friendship!" Take out your notebooks and pens and take some notes! Your friendship @thekenyamoore with @ cynthiabailey10 is inspiring! Thanks for showing us how it's done. "

A follower wrote: "That's amazing. It's good to see the power of the girls! The public has always had respect for Cynthia. Your heart is genuine and we can say it. You are cool. & # 39;

One commenter posted: "Cynthia Bailey has been loyal since her first season, but I like how you travel through her Kenya."

In other less bleak news, Kenya shared a video with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, and cute is something else.

She is already standing, and has also been taking her first steps and fans are here for it.



