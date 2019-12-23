Kenya Moore checks her man Marc Daley for defending NeNe leaks

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Whee chileeeeee! Obviously, Marc Daley never heard the phrase "happy wife, happy life,quot; because he is here just saying something to Kenya!

In the most recent episode of RHOATL, Marc sits with Kenya and some of the other ladies, and talks about one of the most notorious housewives there is … Mrs. NeNe Leakes. And before Kenya even opens her mouth, the expression on her face says it all.

Marc starts the conversation, making it clear that he has no problem with NeNe. He also says that when he met her, she was very respectful. But, Kenya was NOT trying to listen to that child. In fact, he took the receipts from the many times NeNe cast a shadow, specifically, when he was pregnant with baby Brooklyn.

"I have to remind Marc … when you discovered that NeNe said he was wearing a buffalo or something, you felt very offended by that," said Kenya. "I was talking about your unborn child and that made you extremely upset."

However, Marc wasn't trying to hear that either, and made a point to say that as long as NeNe treated him with respect, he wouldn't have anything negative to say about her.

"She's kind to me, I'm not going to harass her," Marc said. "She showed me the utmost respect when we met."

Kenya says that NeNe does not rub it the right way because he never apologized for any of the murky things he has said. But do you think Marc was wrong, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

