Kanye West reviews his opera & # 39; Mary & # 39; for the New York show

The creator of successes & # 39; Gold Digger & # 39; premieres a revised version of his gospel opera for the New York City show, abandoning the silver outfit he put on for the Miami performance.

Kanye west released a revised version of his latest opera "Mary"in New York on Sunday, December 22.

The rapper's most recent production took place earlier this month at Miami Marine Stadium and was only accessible through a speedboat, and the star later revealed plans to take production to the Lincoln Center for a second staging.

Along the way, the star of "Gold Digger" made a series of changes, introducing a new and elaborate set with high rows of what looked like wheat on each side of the stage hiding the orchestra, and in the center of the stage under the choir , which was in an elevator in the back.

Kanye appeared once again in the presentation, sitting in a chair in front of a music stand just as a narrator, while the silver attire of the Miami show was replaced by skin-colored sweatpants and sweatpants that recall his Yeezy line.

The songs in the production, which included new arrangements of old Kanye songs and Christmas classics, were also placed in a different order than in the first production, and each audience member received a complete program with each Bible reading, as well as each one of the songs that are performed, so they can continue throughout the show.

While the show began once more with an hour's delay, Billboard reported that the acoustics improved significantly and that this time there were many fewer technical errors.

Television personality Gayle kingcomedian Michelle Wolfand fashion designer Dapper dan everyone attended to support Kanye, along with his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter northwest, who was supposedly a success with the audience when the six-year-old girl went to her seat.