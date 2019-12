Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill broke up at the launch of the Panga trailer

Kangana Ranaut is an actress who always manages to make headlines. Whether for her bold statements, her unique fashion sense or her fantastic screen performances, the actress always makes people talk about her. 2019 has been a very special year for the actress with Judge Hai Kya and Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi managing to impress the audience. Today, the actress released the trailer for her next Panga release along with her team.

The main stars of the movie Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill were captured by our cameras as they headed to the event. Kangana looked stunning in a gold-colored embroidered sari. His co-star, Jassie Gill, wore a blue striped blazer over a white t-shirt. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also looked beautiful in a bright black sari.

Check out the trailer launch images below.