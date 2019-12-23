Kandi Burruss has a new episode of "Talk about it,quot; – Watch it here to find out why people criticize Kenya Moore

Kandi Burruss made her diehard fans happy when she announced that a new episode of Speak on It will be released. She made the announcement on her IG account and the episode can be seen on her YouTube channel.

‘I just posted my #SpeakOnIt for tonight's episode! Go to my YouTube page KandiOnline to hear my thoughts about tonight's episode. I thought tonight was a great episode. All I can say is B-I-T-C-H! 😂😂😂😂 What did you think? "#SpeakOnIt #RHOA,quot;, Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said: “ Kenya is truly miserable on many levels, not only with her married life, but her life continues to grow and continues to look for reasons to overshadow her friends because she is not coming to the reality of her own problems, she shouldn't being in the program because he is not genuinely happy for anyone because he is not happy inside.

Another follower said that ‘I think you took it a little overboard. I was shocked, and everything came together. "

A follower said: & # 39; Kenya lacks common sense and self-awareness & # 39 ;, no one with common sense would spoil her friend's surprise, she doesn't even realize how silly she is, and I honestly see why her fiancé He acts the same way he does, he is sincerely disgusted by her. 😒 ’

Someone else said: ‘I could not believe that Kenya behaved like this. Starting to see why Nene feels what she feels for her. "

A follower said: "I didn't even watch the entire episode yet, but I respect that even though Kenya is your girl, you're not afraid to check it out when it's wrong." That is a true friend. "

Someone else also addressed the measure of Kenya and said: ‘OMG !!!! I just watched tonight's episode, and I got very angry watching that part in which Kenya ruined the surprise of the proposal. I had someone do exactly the same thing to me, when my husband was planning his proposal for me, and it made me very angry because, of course, after someone tells you something like that, you always wonder when it will explode. the question and it makes you nervous for no reason. I think he did it on purpose! 🙄 ’

Ad

Have you seen yesterday's RHOA episode? What do you feel about the behavior of Kenya?



Post views:

0 0