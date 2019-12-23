Jose Mourinho: Focus on Antonio Rudiger, not Heung-Min Son, after the red card | Soccer news

"I love the Premier League, there's no room for what Rudiger did too. Get up and play the man. This is the Premier League."





Heung-Min Son was fired after a VAR review against Chelsea on Saturday

Jose Mourinho believes that Antonio Rudiger should be the one under scrutiny for his role in the Heung-Min Son red card, rather than the Tottenham player.

The South Korean was fired in the second half of Sunday's 2-0 loss to Chelsea when VAR showed he threw Rudiger in retaliation for receiving a foul.

Referee Anthony Taylor did not penalize Son, but VAR official Paul Tierney decided differently and advised Taylor to issue a red card.

The Spurs have appealed against the decision, which led to the alleged racist abuse of the Chelsea defender, and are waiting to hear from the Football Association if their player must comply with a three-game ban.

2:56 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's victory over Tottenham in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

But Mourinho, who sarcastically wished Rudiger to recover from the "broken ribs,quot; after the game, says the German's exaggerated reaction should be focused.

"I hope the Premier League remains the Premier League and will always be the Premier League and I think the focus should be on Antonio Rudiger and not Son," said Mourinho.

"I'm not talking about the racism incident, this is something else. I'm talking about that incident, the red card.

"I love the Premier League, there's no room for what Rudiger did too. Get up and play the man. This is the Premier League."

8:05 After an alleged racist incident that tarnished Chelsea's victory at Tottenham, Gary Neville of Sky Sports spoke passionately. After an alleged racist incident that tarnished Chelsea's victory at Tottenham, Gary Neville of Sky Sports spoke passionately.

"In some countries, especially now Latin cultures, you go to Latin America, Portugal, Spain, Italy and that happens, it is something cultural, but not in the Premier League, and at the moment we try to punish the reaction of some player , insignificant reaction, but you try to punish and let the other go, it is because then you become part (accomplice).

"That's why I was trying to joke and have a little fun about it.

"Come on, do you think Rudiger plays the next game or do you think he's injured? I think he plays."

"And we talk about Son and we don't talk about him."

Heung-Min Son's red card against Chelsea was his third of the year

However, it is Son's third red card of 2019 for a smug act, as he was ejected for pushing Jefferson Lerma in Bournemouth last season, and then for a tackle on Andre Gomes of Everton in November that broke his ankle at midfield player.

Spurs also appealed against both layoffs, winning the last. However, Mourinho does not believe that Son has a bad temper problem and insisted that he was in control of Rudiger.

"A small reaction is an emotional reaction, but it is still an emotional reaction with control," said the Portuguese.

"I don't think it's different, what happened with (Mateo) Kovacic and Dele (Alli) (both players reserved to deal with it), with what happened with Son and Rudiger."

1:46 PFA Executive Vice President Bobby Barnes says authorities should protect players more and says he would support any player who leaves when faced with racist abuse. PFA Executive Vice President Bobby Barnes says authorities should protect players more and says he would support any player who leaves when faced with racist abuse.

"For me, the insignificant is insignificant. Sending someone home and preventing them from doing their job and being in the field is not insignificant, it is significant."

"If you do an accumulation of insignificance, then it is when you reach the accumulation of yellow cards and you have two yellow cards for insignificant fouls that you leave.

"But when you make an insignificant foul in the game that is not a red card, it is a yellow card."