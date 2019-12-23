John Calipari: Sporting News, college basketball coach of the decade

After 10 seasons that included 305 total wins, 31 NCAA tournament wins, nine NCAA appearances, seven Elite Eights, four Final Fours and an NCAA championship that ended a 13-year drought for the Wildcats of Kentucky, much of this was achieved by 25 players who spent a single season in Lexington: John Calipari tells us that "there was no master plan,quot; for this university basketball revolution.

However, there was an ideal that he wanted to pursue.

"I knew we were going to do the program, and I said it at the press conference, it was going to be the first player program," Calipari told Sporting News. “We were going to make decisions based on them and their needs. And it's not just the name on the front. It will be the name on the back. This is how we are going to do this. "

MORE: Sporting News college basketball All-Decade team

That is the kind of sacrilege that Calipari invited to college basketball, which is one of the reasons he is not so popular, and is one of the reasons why the NBA draft age limit rule went into disrepute. . (Seriously, who was complaining when Thad Matta and Ohio State participated in the game for the 2007 NCAA title?) And that's why I select him as the basketball coach of the SN decade in the University will surely not receive universal acclaim.

Jay Wright of Villanova (2016, 2018) and Mike Krzyzewski of Duke (2010, 2015) won multiple championships in the 2010s. Why not them? In fact, why not? Either one would have been a worthy choice. They are extraordinary trainers.

However, no one defined the years 2010 in the same way as Calipari, nor achieved the same degree of constant excellence. Calipari won more NCAA tournament games in this decade than all but five active coaches did in their entire career, or 18 coaches in the game's history. He avoided seasons under .500 and the losses of the first round of the NCAA. Kentucky was a basket away from two appearances in the Final Four.

Six times during the decade, Kentucky had the number 1 recruitment class, so perhaps the Wildcats were expected to achieve great things. However, recruitment is a big part of what makes a great coach. And the number of unique players to roll around Kentucky made it imperative to get elite talents every year. However, the Wildcats also had the challenge of forming successful teams almost from scratch on an annual basis.

In the 2009-10 season, Kentucky reached the Elite Eight before losing to West Virginia. After the season, four freshmen dropped out of the program and became the first round of the draft: John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Bledsoe and Daniel Orton. And the following year, the Wildcats reached the Final Four. And after losing the first-year point guard Brandon Knight of that team in the draft, the 2011-12 Wildcats won the NCAA championship.

"What I basically say is that, in the short term, there was no design," Calipari told SN. "As it developed, I said:" We refer to these children, and we will take care of what is left. And then that's what we do every year. "

Calipari's flexibility and patience allowed him to handle this even in the most daunting circumstances. The 2012-13 season had been ruined by Nerlens Noel's end-of-season injury and the Wildcats missed the NCAA. The Wildcats struggled to find a winning formula next season, losing a home game at the end of February 2014 to drop to 21-7, after that with losses against Arkansas and South Carolina, and then a 19-point blowout in No. 1 Florida. Even with a national title only two years earlier, Calipari's use of unique players was vilified nationwide. That team ended up playing in the NCAA title game.

MORE: Jalen Brunson is the college basketball athlete of the decade

It was a crucial point for Calipari's approach. There were fewer complaints about it and there were more people who tried the same. Duke switched to join the fight for possible unique prospects that he identifies as ideal candidates for the Blue Devils program, and beat the United Kingdom by the No. 1 class four times between 2014 and 2018. The Blue Devils also won a national title and reached two Elite Eights with the products of that approach.

“There were two points. One point in 2012 was to win the national title, which put everyone a little behind us because we did it with three freshmen and two freshmen, ”said Calipari. “And then, in 2014, you remember that it was March before the team joined. It was March Then that helped (change the perception).

"But the other thing that helped was that we now have a group of boys who will stay for 2015 and now I have too many boys." I could have told those guys to leave, which is the old way of doing it: "You leave because we don't need you anymore and you stay because we need you." I don't do it that way. The children make the choice here. "

Calipari said the platoon system that resulted that year, which produced 38 consecutive victories and an appearance in the Final Four, led some who recruited against Kentucky to suggest to prospects that it might not be as attractive to a lottery prospect. NBA on average 23 minutes per game. . But he has still been able to attract players like PJ Washington, Jamal Murray, Bam Adebayo and De’Aaron Fox since then. The recruitment class he has aligned for 2020 is ranked number 1.

But that group is about the next decade, it's about the decade of 2010. It's about the All-Americans John Wall, Anthony Davis, Willie Cauley-Stein and Tyler Ulis.

This is how Calipari got three players who qualified outside the top 25 in their high school classes: Eric Bledsoe, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyler Herro, entered the first round of the NBA Draft after a single season.

This is how 24 of the 25 players who left after a single year completed their spring semester of academic work, which made liars of those who claimed that most unique players took some fall classes and then they will separate, obtaining APR awards from the NCAA for five years administering and maintaining access to the lifetime scholarships that Kentucky has promised to those who fulfill that promise.

This is how a very significant segment of the history of college basketball impacted. Each year, start over with a new group of players. And, almost without exception, it ends with a team capable of competing for the title.

"The reality is that it takes time," Calipari said. "It is difficult. It is difficult for the staff. And the best thing I can tell you is when you have an administration that accepts what we are doing and why, who knows that we care about children and that it is working for everyone involved."