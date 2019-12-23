Jofra Archer in contest for Boxing Day vs South Africa, says Chris Silverwood | Cricket News

Watch the first test at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7 a.m. on boxing day





Jofra Archer could face South Africa on Thursday after recovering from illness

Jofra Archer faces South Africa in the first Test against South Africa after recovering from an illness, according to England's head coach Chris Silverwood.

S Africa vs England Live

The 24-year-old brand mate, Stuart Broad, and the spinner Jack Leach missed both games of warming.

However, the trio trained Monday with Broad and Archer, both playing five overs before the first Test that starts at Centurion on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"We saw how he ran and played fast on those networks," Silverwood said of Archer's fitness.

"He played a couple of times with me the day before and just backed down again, so if we can see some more sessions like that, he would throw his hat into the ring."

"Perhaps there is a little more caution in this regard, if I am brutally honest, but more than anything it is also for your well-being."

"If he goes out on the court, we must make sure he is 100 percent, but he has also played a lot of cricket, although perhaps not at the Test level."

"I don't believe (it's a bet) as long as they feel good from a medical point of view."

England summoned Craig Overton and Dom Bess to cover himself, while all-time leader James Anderson could return after injuring his calf on the first day of the first Ash Test in the summer.

Silverwood has revealed that a side with heavy seams is under serious consideration.

James Anderson has played a role in both practice games and could appear in the first test

"You can see the wickets taken by sewing, wickets taken by turn and the accompanying averages; it suggests that sewing is the way to go," said Silverwood.

"That's what has the most effect on the game here, so we're seriously considering it."