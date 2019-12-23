Jay-Z accused of doing his business & # 39; dirty & # 39; by Damon Dash

Instagram

Expressing the reason why he ended his business relationship, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella states that the rapper of & # 39; Empire State of Mind & # 39; He shook it deliberately to direct the record label himself.

Up News Info –

Jay Z He is not a fair businessman, according to his former business partner Damon Dash. The businessman, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke in 1995, has criticized the hip-hop mogul for his attitude while they were still directing the record label together.

In a recent interview with REAL 92.3's "Big Boy & # 39; s Neighborhood" program, Damon revealed that Jay-Z allegedly told the LA Reid music executive that he wanted to direct Roc-A-Fella alone and that the 50-year-old rapper Years on purpose shook him to achieve this goal.

"Personally, the way he made me was dirty," Damon said. "The way Biggs did was dirty. The way Roc-A-Fella did was dirty." The Harlem native added: "We were like & # 39; damn! & # 39; [I was] out of the left [field]. And when I had the conversation, he told me: & # 39; Me, I want to look like a boss. I can't look like a boss around you. I thought it was dirty. "

That and their differences in the way they run business eventually led to their separation more than a decade ago. "We have fundamental differences. It's about making other people famous, rich and equal, that's what I wanted with Roc-A-Fella," he explained. "And he wanted to be the boss and that people worked for him for 25 years in a row, which is what happened. I really feel sorry for my fallen angels, because I have taught people to share. […] I do kings, I don't make slaves. "

By saying that he didn't really want to talk about his past relationship with Jay-Z, he couldn't help but accuse the founder of Roc Nation of being unfair. He also shared: "No matter what, I feel he stole me. Point. And no matter what, I will always feel that way. If I hit someone with some work and escape, I forgive him. I don't." Don't bother me, but if you ask me about that person, I tell you: & # 39; No, he ran away & # 39 ;. "

<br />

While not a fan of how Jay-Z runs his business, Damon praised Kanye west In the same interview "He is a disruptor, a shaker of the world, but he is also respectful of the people who deserve it," he said about "Follow God," who recently called for a truce with his collaborator "Watch the Throne" Jay-Z . Damon added about Kanye: "It invokes emotion and is great for the economy."