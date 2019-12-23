Janelle Monae presents new colored underarm hair on Instagram

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

# Roommates, celebrities always change their hair in new and creative ways, but Janelle Monae may have changed the game for everyone. In a new video posted on social media, Janelle not only proudly shows her armpit hair, but also her new bright orange color.

Christmas is hours away at the moment and clearly Janelle Monae is in a festive and festive mood. He posted a short video on Instagram swinging a neon orange bush of armpit hair. The new dye job is courtesy of celebrity stylist Nikki Nelms, who managed to squeeze one more client before the end of 2019 and Janelle was.

Apparently, it seems that Nelms and Janelle decided the unexpected color of the armpit at the last minute. As for the death process, it is likely that Nelms initially used bleach so that the hair had such a vivid orange hue.

In the video of the final results, Janelle published this subtitle:

“What color did @nikkinelms dye my graves of red, red or orange? The winner receives a gift. Also, when there is an additional dye left, the additional parts are dyed and I love it. "

You may remember that Janelle has been a fan of rocking body hair for a minute. In the music video for her 2018 enhancer anthem "PYNK," Janelle posed in white underwear with pubic hair sticking out her sides. If you decide to try Janelle's armpit color, consult a professional because using bleach can be complicated.

Roommates, what do you think about this?

Recent Articles

Drake ends the rumored enmity with The Weeknd with the single & # 39; & # 39; War & # 39; & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ollie Millington / WireImage Friends again?Monday, the day before Christmas Eve, Duck released a new single and a music video, "War,quot;,...
Read more

Da Baby said he was illegally arrested by Charlotte police

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Da Baby turned to her social media account to address something that happened the other night, before Christmas. He has a rather unpleasant encounter,...
Read more

Taylor Swift & # 39; & # 39; played with the idea & # 39; & # 39; to change this letter from &...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Getty Images for Entercom Did you ever wonder how Taylor Swift wrote "Lover?" Well, you're in luck.The 30-year-old singer interrupted her...
Read more

& # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39; same-sex kiss cut in Singapore

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Walt Disney ImagesThe brief kissing scene between two women has been omitted from & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & #...
Read more

World Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The IIHF World Junior Championship, colloquially known as World Juniors, is the main annual hockey prospects event that gives us...
Read more
©