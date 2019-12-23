Janelle Monae presents new colored underarm hair on Instagram

# Roommates, celebrities always change their hair in new and creative ways, but Janelle Monae may have changed the game for everyone. In a new video posted on social media, Janelle not only proudly shows her armpit hair, but also her new bright orange color.

Christmas is hours away at the moment and clearly Janelle Monae is in a festive and festive mood. He posted a short video on Instagram swinging a neon orange bush of armpit hair. The new dye job is courtesy of celebrity stylist Nikki Nelms, who managed to squeeze one more client before the end of 2019 and Janelle was.

Apparently, it seems that Nelms and Janelle decided the unexpected color of the armpit at the last minute. As for the death process, it is likely that Nelms initially used bleach so that the hair had such a vivid orange hue.

In the video of the final results, Janelle published this subtitle:

“What color did @nikkinelms dye my graves of red, red or orange? The winner receives a gift. Also, when there is an additional dye left, the additional parts are dyed and I love it. "

You may remember that Janelle has been a fan of rocking body hair for a minute. In the music video for her 2018 enhancer anthem "PYNK," Janelle posed in white underwear with pubic hair sticking out her sides. If you decide to try Janelle's armpit color, consult a professional because using bleach can be complicated.

Roommates, what do you think about this?