Janelle Monae makes the Internet unnerved by dyeing her neon armpit hair

There are some people who blame Summer Walker for this, given that the singer of & # 39; Girls Need Love & # 39; He once criticized for proudly displaying his armpit on social media.

It's not uncommon for celebrities to dye their hair, but in the case of Janelle Monáe, she has managed to confuse many people with her latest makeover. Instead of giving her hair a new color, it was her armpit.

On Monday, December 23, Janelle shared on Instagram a video of her showing her axillary colored hair while making her followers guess her color. "What color did @nikkinelms dye my graves of red, red or orange? The winner receives a prize. Also when there are additional dyes left, the additional parts are dyed and loved," he wrote in the caption.

Some people really tried to guess the real color of their armpit hair, while others were too bewildered to even guess. "Save this for the camera, not everything for social networks," said one, as someone else commented: "That's very annoying and we didn't have to see this!" Another wrote: "Why do people do this? This is not & # 39; creative & # 39; or & # 39; artistic & # 39 ;, this is a waste and nonsense." On the other hand, an individual wondered: "Why did the world need to know this?"

There were also people who blamed Summer walker for this, since he used to be beaten for showing off his armpit hair and even trying to lick it. "Damn it … I blame Summer for this nonsense," one user said, while another admitted to having confused Janelle for the "Girls Need Love" singer at first, "I thought she was a summer walker for a minute. would do."

Janelle has not yet responded directly to the violent reaction, although she posted on Twitter: "You can't let your armpit hair grow overnight. It takes time. Be patient."