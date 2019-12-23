Jake Paul will fight Gib on the Andrade-Keeler card in January

Jake Paul's plan is ready. Now all you have to do is make sure you do your part of the deal.

On Monday, it was announced that Paul will fight AnEsonGib, more commonly known as Gib, at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, live on DAZN in the United States, on January 30. The fight will serve as the co-main event on the Demetrius Andrade vs. card. Luke Keeler, when Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title.

Gib is one of KSI's best friends. If Paul defeats him, he will seek to confront KSI to have the opportunity to avenge the loss of his brother Logan Paul last month.

The fact that I can do it during Super Bowl 54 week in the same big game host city only increases the excitement. Super Bowl 54 will be played only three days later at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2.

Join DAZN and look at Jake Paul vs. Gib on January 30.

"This fight has deep roots," Paul said in a DAZN press release. "It is a fight for the honor of my brother, my pride and most importantly, my faithful followers who are among the best in the world. This is the American dream. On Thursday, January 30, in DAZN, the 15 minutes of fame from my opponent they become 10 seconds of counting stars while lying unconscious on the canvas. And then, I go for that idiot KSI. "

Jake had to see Logan drop a controversial split decision before KSI in his rematch on November 9. The press conference for that fight made Jake and Gib about to explode, before security intervened to break it.

This fight will give Gib the social media-driven fight against Paul he craves.

"After six months of Jakey crouching down, the fight is finally going down," Gib said. “I had no choice of his opponent, I chose him. Since my last fight, I have been training non-stop and on January 30 in Miami, I will end the fight devastatingly and raise my hand in front of his country, his family and friends. Jake Paul is going to be my announcement to walk and talk for the rest of his days. "

Like Logan Paul-KSI 2, Jake Paul and Gib bring their own massive social networks to this fight. At 22, Jake Paul is the most watched internet star in the US. UU. With more than 36 million followers on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Gib, who built his followers more particularly as a leading FIFA player, has 1.95 million subscribers on YouTube.

The president of Matchroom Boxing USA, Eddie Hearn, had great success promoting Logan Paul-KSI 2 and believes that Jake Paul-Gib will be another great success among fans.

"On January 30 in Miami it got much bigger," Hearn said. “After the great success of KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 who broke broadcast numbers worldwide and was also nominated as & # 39; Event of the Year & # 39; from Ring magazine, I'm glad to add Jake Paul vs. Gib to our triple world championship at the Super Bowl weekend in Miami, lives in DAZN. Since the last event, people have been entering my DMs from all over the world to do this fight, so I hope they rest a little at Christmas now!

"The same rules apply, 10-ounce gloves, without head guards and both go through the complete professional protocol," he added. "It's the United States against the United Kingdom once again! Los Angeles was wild, I have a feeling that Miami will be the next level."