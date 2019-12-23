















Hibern head coach Jack Jack says he will not be intimidated by the occasion after directing at Wembley

Hibernate chief Jack Ross says his Wembley experience has prepared him for his first Edinburgh derby against Hearts on Boxing Day, live at Sky Sports Football.

Sunderland dismissed Ross in October, which led to a final defeat of the Checkatrade Trophy against Portsmouth in March and more distress when Charlton led them to the promotion with a final playoff winner in May.

The 43-year-old, who spent time as coach of the first team in Tynecastle, insists that the occasion will not intimidate him due to his past adventures.

"I am familiar with the atmosphere and everything related to the game," Ross explained.

"I have been involved first-hand in the matches, so I know how good they are in that regard and how much is at stake within them, and the experiences of the past year and a half in particular have meant that I have been involved in some great games .

"I've been to Wembley twice in front of large crowds and I think all those experiences make you better equipped to deal with games like Boxing Day."

Ross: the form makes no sense

Hibs have lost their last two Scottish Premier League games against current Celtic champion and were comfortably defeated by last season's Rangers finalists, leaving them in seventh place.

Rivals Hearts is at the bottom of the pile, ten points from its neighbors, but despite not registering a victory in his last seven games, Ross insists he distrusts Daniel Stendel's team and has no illusion that That form will go out the window in Thursday's derby.

"What I know we will get is a team committed and desperate to win the game in terms of opposition because they are in a position in the league where they need it."

"By reading some of his comments (from Stendel), he highlighted the fact that it is a derby match and all that entails, so I don't expect anything less than that."

"I don't think it makes any difference where they are at the table right now, their recent form. I think the game will be as challenging as it normally would be."

Gray: Ross has provided a new elevator.

Captain David Gray is in dispute to make his second appearance in the season's league, after recovering from knee ligament damage sustained in a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone on August 24.

The 31-year-old was impressed with the start Ross made since he took the reins of Paul Heckingbottom last month, but insists that successive defeats against Celtic and the Rangers highlight the importance of staying constant.

"I think there has been a real intensity everywhere, even in the training camp I have noticed it massively."

"I think you always see that when managers come in there is always that freshness. You get players that maybe they have been disadvantaged or maybe they are not playing so well that they only need that change in management or a change in voice, sometimes some players are given a boost.

Hibernian captain David Gray praised Chief Jack Ross for giving the team a boost, but insists they must continue to start the Edinburgh derby against Hearts.

"Everyone has their own situation, but I think it is important that since the manager entered we kicked a little, but the last two results have not been what we wanted, two difficult games."

"I think it is important that we continue moving forward now. We do not want to remain the same as always, a new manager enters, one reaches a peak and then disappears again."

"I think it is up to everyone involved to keep working as hard as we can and there is no better chance than being away from Tynecastle."

Hibs will not have central Ryan Porteous, who picked up a red card in the 3-0 loss on Friday to the Rangers for a strong challenge against Borna Barisic.

Scotland police continue to investigate several missile incidents launched during the game on Easter Road, which saw Barisic attacked with a bottle after Porteous's challenge.