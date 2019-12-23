Is Vladimir Putin creating a new reality in Crimea? The | Ukraine

A new road and railroad bridge now connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula.

The transport link of 4.5 billion dollars is the longest in Europe and many see it in Kiev as a symbol of Moscow's control over Crimea.

The United States and the European Union consider it a violation of the sovereignty of Ukraine and have imposed sanctions on the companies involved in its construction.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have worsened since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The peninsula could only be accessed from mainland Ukraine until last year when Russian President Vladimir Putin drove a truck over it to mark the opening.

Now, trains begin to cross, from St. Petersburg to the largest city in Crimea, Sevastopol.

And on Tuesday, from Moscow to the capital Simferopol.

What does this mean for the future?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Viktor Olevich – Principal analyst at the center of studies for current politics

Ilya Ponomarev – CEO of Trident Acquisitions and former member of the Russian parliament

Daragh McDowell – Principal analyst of Russia at the global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft

Source: Al Jazeera News