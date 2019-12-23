Iran announces Arak reactor redevelopment | News

Iran announced a remodeling of part of its Arak heavy water reactor in a movement that did not violate international restrictions on its nuclear work, but showed that the sector is developing under pressure from the United States.

Iranian state media said Monday that technicians lit a secondary circuit in Arak, a plant built to produce the heavy water used as a moderator to slow down the reactions in the nuclear reactor core.

"Today, we are … starting a notable section of the reactor," Iran's atomic agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi said in statements broadcast live on state television.

Plus:

Tehran has been reactivating parts of its nuclear program in protest of the US withdrawal last year from an international agreement aimed at limiting its ability to develop a nuclear bomb.

The remaining parts of the crumbled agreement are the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Iran agreed to close the reactor in Arak, about 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Tehran, under the 2015 agreement. Foreign powers that signed the pact said the plant could have produced plutonium, which can also be used in pumps atomic

However, Iran was allowed to produce a limited amount of heavy water and Tehran has been working on the reactor redesign. Tehran says it will manufacture isotopes for medical and agricultural use.

The reactor control room, called Khondab, will take five to six months to build and the remaining systems will be completed in about a year, Salehi said at a press conference on the site.

The reactor will be ready for initial testing in the Iranian calendar year that will begin in March 2021, Salehi added.

& # 39; Japan willing to mediate & # 39;

Washington says its withdrawal from the nuclear agreement and the decision to reimpose sanctions will force Iran to agree to a broader pact.

Tehran has always said that its nuclear work is for power generation, medical work and other peaceful purposes.

The agreement formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan was aimed at relieving Iran of sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

The European countries that are part of the agreement have repeatedly said that they are committed to saving the agreement, but their efforts so far have given little fruit.

Referring to President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Japan last week, Salehi said Tokyo was willing to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

He said discussions between Iran, Japan and other countries included a proposal for Tehran to guarantee that it was not seeking nuclear weapons by reissuing a fatwa, issued earlier in the early 2000s by Ayatollah leader Ali Khamenei, which prohibits the development. or use of nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Admiral Ali Shamkhani, of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, warned on Sunday that his country will take another step to "reduce its commitment to the agreement, if Europe fails to meet its commitments."