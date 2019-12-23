Home Latest News India trapped by more citizenship protests | India

People are challenging meeting bans in cities across India. Several protesters have been killed and hundreds arrested while police continue to repress them amid large protests against a new citizenship law.

The new legislation, the Citizen Amendment Law, allows authorities to grant citizenship to undocumented immigrants from various religions in neighboring countries, but blocks the naturalization of Muslims.

Source: Al Jazeera

