How the royal family's Christmas cards have changed over the years

Prince HarryY Meghan markle They are spreading joy and joy with their family Christmas card.
While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to celebrate Archie harrisonOn the first Christmas, they send warm wishes to their friends, family, colleagues and more with the most beautiful Christmas card in history. Archie Harrison crawls in front and center for the adorable black and white photo, with his parents looking at him lovingly in the background.
According to royalty reporter, Omid Scobie, the sincere photo was taken by the good friend and actress of the Duchess Janina Gavankar, and it became a GIF so that people could see a twinkling glow. It was also sent to all recipients in the form of an electronic card to be more environmentally friendly.
The royal family has been taking Christmas photos since the early twentieth century, so Meghan and Harry's card is not revolutionary. That said, this modern greeting means a new era for the royal family. After all this it is the first time a greeting is sent as a GIF.
To see how Meghan and Harry's new card compares to previous years, check out the gallery below!
1942
A Christmas card from Princess Isabel, which would become Queen Elizabeth II from Great Britain, to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army during World War II.
1965
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear with your children, Princess Anne, Prince edward, Prince carlos Y Prince andrew at Omega Auctions in Stockport.
1969
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear with her children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.
1979
The royal family poses for their 1979 Christmas card.
1987
Prince carlos and then wife Princess Diana appear with children Prince William Y Prince Harry.
1988
Prince Charles and the then wife, Princess Diana, appear with their children Prince William and Prince Harry.
1999
Prince Charles appears with his children, Prince William and Prince Harry.
2012
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Participates in the contest of the River Thames, as part of the Diamond Jubilee, which marks the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.
2013
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch the horses in the parade from the Royal Box on the second day of Royal Ascot.
2014
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear in the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games.
2015
Prince Harry is seen with the veteran of the Battle of Great Britain, Tom Neil, during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory at the Battle of Great Britain at Goodwood Airfield in West Sussex. The Prince said the meeting was one of the most memorable moments of 2015.
2015
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince george Y Charlotte Princess They appear in a photograph taken last October at Kensington Palace.
2016
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on a royal tour of Croatia, where they meet local artists dressed in traditional costumes in Tvrda, the old town of Osijek.
2017
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince george Y Charlotte Princess they appear in a photograph taken at the beginning of the year, before the pregnancy of the Duchess of Cambridge with her third child was revealed.
2017
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear in July in the Orchard Room at Highgrove House on their 70th birthday.
2018
Prince louis He makes his Christmas card debut with his 5-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister, who pose with their proud parents at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
2018
For his first Christmas card as a married couple, Prince Harry and Meghan markle Share a snapshot never seen before on your wedding day.
2018
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall pose in the garden of Clarence House.
2019
The Christmas greeting presents a photo of Prince Carlos and Camilla driving in Havana during their visit to Cuba earlier this year.