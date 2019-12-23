How the royal family's Christmas cards have changed over the years

Prince HarryY Meghan markle They are spreading joy and joy with their family Christmas card.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to celebrate Archie harrisonOn the first Christmas, they send warm wishes to their friends, family, colleagues and more with the most beautiful Christmas card in history. Archie Harrison crawls in front and center for the adorable black and white photo, with his parents looking at him lovingly in the background.

According to royalty reporter, Omid Scobie, the sincere photo was taken by the good friend and actress of the Duchess Janina Gavankar, and it became a GIF so that people could see a twinkling glow. It was also sent to all recipients in the form of an electronic card to be more environmentally friendly.

The royal family has been taking Christmas photos since the early twentieth century, so Meghan and Harry's card is not revolutionary. That said, this modern greeting means a new era for the royal family. After all this it is the first time a greeting is sent as a GIF.