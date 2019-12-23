How the royal family's Christmas cards have changed over the years

By Bradley Lamb
Prince HarryY Meghan markle They are spreading joy and joy with their family Christmas card.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to celebrate Archie harrisonOn the first Christmas, they send warm wishes to their friends, family, colleagues and more with the most beautiful Christmas card in history. Archie Harrison crawls in front and center for the adorable black and white photo, with his parents looking at him lovingly in the background.

According to royalty reporter, Omid Scobie, the sincere photo was taken by the good friend and actress of the Duchess Janina Gavankar, and it became a GIF so that people could see a twinkling glow. It was also sent to all recipients in the form of an electronic card to be more environmentally friendly.

The royal family has been taking Christmas photos since the early twentieth century, so Meghan and Harry's card is not revolutionary. That said, this modern greeting means a new era for the royal family. After all this it is the first time a greeting is sent as a GIF.

To see how Meghan and Harry's new card compares to previous years, check out the gallery below!

Express / Express / Getty Images

1942

A Christmas card from Princess Isabel, which would become Queen Elizabeth II from Great Britain, to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army during World War II.

Queen Elizabeth II, Philip, Prince Edward, Christmas Card, 1965

Dave Thompson / PA URN: 18160854 (Press Association through AP Images)

1965

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear with your children, Princess Anne, Prince edward, Prince carlos Y Prince andrew at Omega Auctions in Stockport.

Queen Elizabeth II, Philip, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Christmas card, 1969

Dave Thompson / PA URN: 18160839 (Press Association through AP Images)

1969

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear with her children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, Christmas Card, 1979

PA Wire URN: 33788845 (Press Association through AP Images)

1979

The royal family poses for their 1979 Christmas card.

Princess Diana, 1987

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

1987

Prince carlos and then wife Princess Diana appear with children Prince William Y Prince Harry.

Princess Diana, Christmas, 1988

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / Getty Images

1988

Prince Charles and the then wife, Princess Diana, appear with their children Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince William, Christmas, 1999

John Stillwell – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

1999

Prince Charles appears with his children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Charles, Camilla, 2012

Danny Martindale, Wireimage / Clarence House via Getty Images

2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Participates in the contest of the River Thames, as part of the Diamond Jubilee, which marks the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Felipe, Christmas, Card, 2013

John Stillwell – WPA Pool / Getty Images

2013

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch the horses in the parade from the Royal Box on the second day of Royal Ascot.

Prince Charles, 2014

John Stillwell – WPA Pool / via Getty Images

2014

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear in the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry, Tom Neil, Christmas Card

Press Association through AP Images

2015

Prince Harry is seen with the veteran of the Battle of Great Britain, Tom Neil, during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory at the Battle of Great Britain at Goodwood Airfield in West Sussex. The Prince said the meeting was one of the most memorable moments of 2015.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Christmas Card, 2015

Chris Jelf / Kensington Palace through Getty Images

2015

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince george Y Charlotte Princess They appear in a photograph taken last October at Kensington Palace.

Prince Charles, Camilla Bowles, Christmas Card

2016

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on a royal tour of Croatia, where they meet local artists dressed in traditional costumes in Tvrda, the old town of Osijek.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017, png

Chris Jackson / Kensington Palace / Getty Images

2017

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince george Y Charlotte Princess they appear in a photograph taken at the beginning of the year, before the pregnancy of the Duchess of Cambridge with her third child was revealed.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Victoria Jones – WPA Pool / Getty Images

2017

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear in July in the Orchard Room at Highgrove House on their 70th birthday.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous / PA Wire

2018

Prince louis He makes his Christmas card debut with his 5-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister, who pose with their proud parents at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, royal wedding, fireworks display

Chris Allerton / PA Wire

2018

For his first Christmas card as a married couple, Prince Harry and Meghan markle Share a snapshot never seen before on your wedding day.

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Royals, Christmas Card

PA Wire / Clarence House

2018

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall pose in the garden of Clarence House.

Prince Charles, Camila, Christmas Card

Dominic Lipinski / Pool via AP

2019

The Christmas greeting presents a photo of Prince Carlos and Camilla driving in Havana during their visit to Cuba earlier this year.

