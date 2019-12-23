Guinea opposition parties will boycott parliamentary poll News

Opposition parties in Guinea have pledged to boycott the legislative elections scheduled for February 16 and "avoid,quot; taking place, in a dispute centered on the country's electoral census.

"We have decided that we cannot participate," opposition chief Cellou Dalein Diallo said Monday after meeting with the chiefs of some 20 opposition groups.

"It is not just a matter of boycotting the elections and standing idly by. We will prevent these elections from taking place," he said.

Diallo denounced that there had been a "mass inclusion of minors,quot; in the electoral lists, while the people who had the right to vote had been blocked.

"We cannot accept having an election based on this electoral roll," Diallo said.

About 20 people have died since the protests began in mid-October, according to a recount from the AFP news agency. (Luc Gnago / Reuters)

The fellow opposition leader, Etienne Soropogui, said: "We made an important decision today, which is to stop (competing against the president) Alpha Count as long as we do not have the conditions for free and transparent elections."

Guinea has been tormented by successive demonstrations caused by the concern that Conde, 81, plans to remain in office beyond the two legally binding terms. Count has not yet confirmed if he plans to run again.

But his announcement last week of a new draft constitution sparked a new wave of accusations that he was planning to extend his government. A nationwide protest is planned for Friday. The country must hold presidential elections in 2020, although a voting date has not been scheduled.

About 20 people have died since the protests began in mid-October, according to a count from the AFP news agency, and a gendarme was also killed.

Hundreds of people have been arrested. Civil rights defenders say the police have used excessive force and carried out arbitrary arrests.

Guinea is one of the poorest countries in the world, despite having huge mineral resources.

Count, who was imprisoned and spent time in exile under the previous governments of Guinea, became the first democratically elected president in 2010. He was re-elected in 2015.

Despite initial hopes for a new political dawn in the country, critics say his government has become increasingly authoritarian.