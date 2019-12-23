Giuseppe Iachini replaces Vincenzo Montella as head of Fiorentina | Soccer news

Italian fighters sit three points above the drop zone of Serie A at 15





La Fiorentina has announced Giuseppe Iachini as its new manager

The hierarchy has acted quickly to replace Vincenzo Montella, who was fired on Saturday, after a 4-1 beating at home against Rome on Friday night, leaving them without a victory in seven games.

Iachini, who made 126 appearances for Fiorentina over a five-year period, has led four parts to move up from the B Series, but was fired as Empoli manager in March.

"The current situation at the table forced us to change coaches," said Rocco Commisso, the billionaire owner of the club.

"We chose Iachini because he is a great man, linked to Florence and Fiorentina. Now we have to stay together and return to the right path as soon as possible."

The 55-year-old has a great experience in Italian football, after having promoted Sampdoria, Chievo, Brescia and Palermo, the last two he has directed twice.

Franck Ribery has been ruled out for an ankle injury since early December.

Iachini also spent a brief period at Udinese in 2016 and replaces Montella with his new team currently in 15th place in Serie A, just three points from the relegation zone.

The Italian will be without the winner of the Champions League Franck Ribery until the new year after the Frenchman suffered an ankle injury against Lecce earlier this month.