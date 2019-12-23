Giuseppe Iachini replaces Vincenzo Montella as head of Fiorentina | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Italian fighters sit three points above the drop zone of Serie A at 15

Last update: 12/23/19 10:48 pm

La Fiorentina has announced Giuseppe Iachini as its new manager

Fiorentina has named former player Giuseppe Iachini as his new manager.

The hierarchy has acted quickly to replace Vincenzo Montella, who was fired on Saturday, after a 4-1 beating at home against Rome on Friday night, leaving them without a victory in seven games.

Iachini, who made 126 appearances for Fiorentina over a five-year period, has led four parts to move up from the B Series, but was fired as Empoli manager in March.

Vincenzo Montella was fired on Saturday after a 4-1 loss to AS Roma

Vincenzo Montella was fired on Saturday after a 4-1 loss to AS Roma

"The current situation at the table forced us to change coaches," said Rocco Commisso, the billionaire owner of the club.

"We chose Iachini because he is a great man, linked to Florence and Fiorentina. Now we have to stay together and return to the right path as soon as possible."

The 55-year-old has a great experience in Italian football, after having promoted Sampdoria, Chievo, Brescia and Palermo, the last two he has directed twice.

Franck Ribery has been ruled out for an ankle injury since early December.

Franck Ribery has been ruled out for an ankle injury since early December.

Iachini also spent a brief period at Udinese in 2016 and replaces Montella with his new team currently in 15th place in Serie A, just three points from the relegation zone.

The Italian will be without the winner of the Champions League Franck Ribery until the new year after the Frenchman suffered an ankle injury against Lecce earlier this month.

Three Super 6 rounds in seven days!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to get the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the fifth time during the holiday period.

Recent Articles

25 celebrities who are entering the Christmas spirit

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
25 celebrities who are entering the Christmas spirit...
Read more

YOU. Praise his son, King Harris – See the message about his talented son

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I. We were at Disney World before Christmas on a fun family vacation. Both have been sharing photos of...
Read more

Chris Brown's daughter proves she is already the best older sister

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
How sweet!Just before the Christmas holidays, Chris Brown posted on her Instagram a sweet photo of her 5 year old daughter Royalty changing his...
Read more

Milano defends himself after announcing the pregnancy in a public event since Meek Mill is not happy

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe rumored girlfriend of the Philadelphia rapper explains why she chose to throw the bomb in her fashion show, insisting that it was never...
Read more

Joe Giudice reunites with his daughters in Italy for Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Together again!Joe GiudiceThe daughters met their father in Italy just in time for the holidays. The true housewives of New Jersey star shared images...
Read more
©