German child missing since 2017 found in a raid of child pornography

By Matilda Coleman
BERLIN – German police, suspecting that a 44-year-old man in the western city of Recklinghausen disseminated child pornography, ordered a raid on his apartment. During their search, they opened a closet and found a teenager.

"He was a 15-year-old who had been missing for a long time," police said in a statement Friday. According to the posters and information that his mother, Manuela Bock, posted on his Facebook page, he had been out for 922 days.

Ms. Bock had been looking for him since June 2017, when she left a house halfway in Duisburg where she had been living and never returned. She tried to keep her name and image in public view, circulating posters of missing people and appearing on a local television show in search of public advice that can lead to its discovery.

All that time, he said, he never lost hope that his son was alive.

"For two and a half years I imagined what it would be like to see him again," he told the weekly Bild am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday. "But it wasn't like I imagined. It was crazy! You can't talk, you just want to take your son with you."

According to the authorities, his son had spent the entire time in the suspect's apartment, whom he identified only as a 44-year-old German man. He was arrested on Friday and arrested on suspicion of a serious sexual offense.

The case looked like two kidnappings in Austria over a decade ago. One was that of Natascha Kampusch, an Austrian girl detained in a windowless basement for eight years before escaping at age 18 in 2006. In the other case, two years later, it was discovered that Josef Fritzl had held his own daughter in his basement, where he repeatedly raped her, begetting seven children. She and her children escaped, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009.

Prosecutors in Bochum said Monday that the man in the German case, identified by the German media as Lars H., was found guilty of possession of child pornography last year and received a suspended sentence of 10 months.

Police said there was no indication that the teenager had been bound or suffered any visible abuse. But Ms. Bock said she barely recognized her son, who told him that he had not been out since the day he disappeared.

"I was surprised," he said. "It seemed like a broken old man."

Now he is in the care of psychologists, who were evaluating his condition. It was not clear when he would be allowed to return home. Before his disappearance, he had been at the rehabilitation center due to behavioral problems related to his father's death.

