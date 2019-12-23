German child missing since 2017 found in a raid of child pornography

BERLIN – German police, suspecting that a 44-year-old man in the western city of Recklinghausen disseminated child pornography, ordered a raid on his apartment. During their search, they opened a closet and found a teenager.

"He was a 15-year-old who had been missing for a long time," police said in a statement Friday. According to the posters and information that his mother, Manuela Bock, posted on his Facebook page, he had been out for 922 days.

Ms. Bock had been looking for him since June 2017, when she left a house halfway in Duisburg where she had been living and never returned. She tried to keep her name and image in public view, circulating posters of missing people and appearing on a local television show in search of public advice that can lead to its discovery.

All that time, he said, he never lost hope that his son was alive.

"For two and a half years I imagined what it would be like to see him again," he told the weekly Bild am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday. "But it wasn't like I imagined. It was crazy! You can't talk, you just want to take your son with you."