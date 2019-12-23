Gaza: Palestinians in limbo for Christmas after the revocation of permits | News

%MINIFYHTML7b426d373d4383011be295f07871f95f9% %MINIFYHTML7b426d373d4383011be295f07871f95f10%

Gaza City, Gaza – As tourists from all over the world arrive in Bethlehem and Jerusalem for the Christmas holidays, hundreds of members of the Palestinian Christian community in the besieged Gaza Strip eagerly awaited news about whether they would be granted permits to travel to the holy cities.

Israel said Sunday that it would allow Palestinian Christians in Gaza to visit Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. "according to safety assessments and regardless of age ", repealing an earlier decision not to issue permits.

By late Monday, Israel had issued 193 travel permits, according to Kamel Ayyad, director of public relations for the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza. Earlier this month, a total of 950 applications were submitted, he added. Some 1,050 Christians reside in Gaza, where 1.9 million people live under a blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel since 2007.

Uncertainty

Waiting days and late reversal have not been easy for many Christians in Gaza, who have been anxiously waiting to know if they will be able to meet with relatives residing in the West Bank this Christmas.

"All people's plans have to be changed at the last minute. They would have to cancel the celebrations in Gaza, buy gifts and clothes, pack their luggage and borrow money for the trip, all in a few hours," said Elias al-Jildah. , board member. from the Christian Association of Young Men of Gaza (YMCA), told Al Jazeera.

The Christian minority in Gaza celebrates at the YMCA in Gaza City (Walid Mahmoud / Al Jazeera)

Although geographically separated by Israel, the West Bank and Gaza are considered a single territorial unit under the Oslo Accords, signed by Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in the 1990s. But since 2007, after Hamas took the Control of the territory a year after unexpectedly winning the Palestinian elections, Israel and Egypt have blocked the coastal territory, imposing severe movement restrictions on the residents of the enclave.

"For 12 years, Israel has imposed a widespread travel ban for the people of Gaza, caging two million Palestinians living in the 11-by-40km strip of land and limiting travel to & # 39; exceptional humanitarian cases & # 39; "said Omar Shakir, Israeli-Palestinian Director of Human Rights Watch.

"Israel, in coordination with Egypt, has turned Gaza into an open-air prison," he said.

Gaza Christians who plan to travel to the West Bank for Christmas or Easter have to apply in advance to Israel to obtain a one-time temporary travel permit from the Coordinator of Government Activities of Israel in the Territories (COGAT), but the process is not simple .

Ayyad told Al Jazeera that Israel began accepting applications for the first time on December 11, but COGAT said on December 12 that Gaza Christians would be allowed to travel abroad, but none could go to Israel or the West Bank.

"We were surprised to learn that Israel will not issue permits for Gaza Christians to visit the West Bank this year," he said.

He explained that later that day, COGAT announced that a quota of 500 permits would be issued for members of the Christian community in Gaza, but that this statement was quickly reversed.

Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the YMCA in Gaza City (Walid Mahmoud / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Arbitrary system & # 39;

Ayyad and al-Jildah remained cautious about the latest COGAT ad and stressed that the phrase "security assessments,quot; could be used as a pretext to arbitrarily deny permits. COGAT did not immediately say how many permits had been issued.

"I would have loved to pray in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem with my family and visit my sister-in-law and cousins ​​in the West Bank," al-Jildah, a father of three 53-year-old children, told Al Jazeera. "But I have not obtained a permit since 2015. Israel never answers us to tell us if we are banned or not, or what are the reasons to deny us permits. So, our only option is to wait until the next vacation, request again and see what happens ".

"We should all have travel permits. Why is Israel playing politics with our rights of free movement and religion?" he added. "Israel's permit system is completely arbitrary and random; in my family, sometimes only a small child who would get a permit without parents or the other way around, so it ends up that nobody travels."

Father Ibrahim Shomali, chancellor of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said the restrictions were "unacceptable."

"Access to sacred places should be free, it should not require a security permit to worship God," he told Al Jazeera.

Despite the apparent inability of many Christians in Gaza to celebrate Christmas in the West Bank this year, Ayyad said the Orthodox church has tried to celebrate Christmas in Gaza.

"We get used to celebrating alternative traditions and rituals in Gaza at Christmas since this is not the first time that Israel excludes us from the West Bank. The occupation, after all, will not prevent us from finding happiness in the dark. Situations," he told -Jildah.