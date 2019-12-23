Gary Anderson survives an important scare to advance to the World Darts Championship the last 16 | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML48146d0f4a62a0c07998330971fedd379% %MINIFYHTML48146d0f4a62a0c07998330971fedd3710%





Anderson hasn't reached an individually televised semifinal since last year's World Championship

Gary Anderson survived a major scare while fighting 3-1 to defeat Ryan Searle in the World Darts Championship, while Jeffrey de Zwaan produced a majestic display to get rid of the tenth seed Dave Chisnall.

The game was interrupted at Alexandra Palace due to a power outage at the venue, but otherwise it was a night of electric darts, with Anderson's stir as the main act.

& # 39; The Flying Scotsman & # 39; he maintained his bet for a third crown of the World Championship after Searle examined it severely, and has the excellent habit of producing the best on the biggest stage.

Anderson's partner in the World Darts Cup, Peter Wright, also advanced to the fourth round, beating Seigo Asada, Japan's No. 1, in an exhausting affair.

PDC World Championship: Monday results Afternoon session Nico Kurz 2-4 Luke Humphries Adrian Lewis 4-3 Darren Webster Luke Woodhouse 2-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh Afternoon session Dave Chisnall 3-4 Jeffrey De Zwaan Gary Anderson 4-3 Ryan Searle Peter Wright 4-2 Seigo Asada

The seventh seed changed their darts at the start of the second set and challenged an impressive display of the World Cup semifinalist to establish a confrontation with Jeffrey de Zwaan for a place in the quarterfinals.

De Zwaan is in the last 16 for the first time in his career, representing the tenth seed Dave Chisnall in an epic seven-set.

The prodigiously talented Dutchman survived a party dart in his opening match against Darin Young and is taking full advantage of that pardon, challenging an average of 102 and 10 Chisnall maxima to succeed.

Anderson survives the scare of Searle

Anderson returned from the canvas to win 9 of the last 11 stages in another clash that went the distance, to establish an exciting clash of the last 16 against last year's semifinalist Nathan Aspinall.

There was a real skepticism about Anderson's prospects of addressing this year's masterpiece after his campaign full of injuries, but after impressing against Brendan Dolan in his first game, he showed his qualities of fighting abundantly against Searle.

Searle, who reached the fourth round 12 months ago, wasted three set darts in a highly contested opening set, but challenged an impressive finish of Anderson’s 170, the seventh of the tournament, to restore parity in a set each.

& # 39; Heavy Metal & # 39; He crashed at eight highs in the first three sets and continued with his scoring blister in the fourth, taking out a clinical combination of 90 along the way to establish a 3-1 mattress.

Anderson was about to suffer his first World Championship outing since 2014, but with his back against the wall, he produced his best record, with an average of 110 in set five, which ended in the book with 84 tidy boxes.

Searle was starting to wilt when Anderson followed a good 11-dart shot with a 96-murder to send the game to the seventh set and the two-time world champion overcame it with no response to prevail with an average of 99.85.

Zwaan Devastator Throws Chisnall

The seven sets went against the launch in a captivating contest, with De Zwaan averaging 106.09, the highest in the tournament. The game also had 17 highs, with De Zwaan getting 31 amazing scores of over 140.

& # 39; The Black Cobra & # 39; He had won five of his previous seven games against Chizzy and secured the opening set comfortably, only to see that the star of St. Helen leveled up with a darter of 14 in a decisive second set.

The Dutchman recovered the initiative at the end of the third set without answer, only to see Chisnall repeat the feat: firing in 11 and 12 darts against the launch to average 113 in the fourth.

The obscene standard continued while De Zwaan recorded 11 consecutive darts to close the fifth, although with the 23-year-old approaching victory, Chisnall evoked an inspired payment of 161 to balance the pendulum and force a seventh set.

Many would have buckled after the purchase of Chisnall to save the skin, however, De Zwaan was up to the challenge and underlined his credentials with a bombardment of scoring in the decisive.

The former World Matchplay semifinalist, who also converted 54 percent of his double attempts, crashed into a sumptuous 10-darter, sandwiched between the combined clinical results 76 and 78, to seal his place in the fourth round.

The snake bite passes by Asada

Wright drew the first blood in a very disputed first game after Asada missed the double 16 to take it, though & # 39; The Ninja & # 39; achieved a 2-0 lead in the second, which caused a change of Snakebite darts.

The Scotsman is known for constantly playing with his settings and almost inspired an unlikely change, but Asada matched the competition at the top after Wright failed to reach the same goal for a decisive factor of 160.

There was little to separate the couple for long periods, but the great stage experience paid dividends for Wright, who started the third with an elegant combination of 120.

Asada showed quality glimpses with 116 and 104 finishes, but in the crunchy moments of the respective sets, the Japanese star was eager and Wright capitalized to forge a 3-1 buffer.

The former world finalist conjured end of 131 and 157 in the fifth but lost the set unlikely after losing the bull by a 170, which allowed Asada to complete a clinical death of 96 and prolong the drama.

The Japanese star was growing in confidence and shook in a final of 130 to continue the fight, but Wright avoided getting entangled in a decisive set, sealing his progression with an 84 outhot in the bull.

PDC Worlds Champs: results, draw, calendar

The return of King Lewis is an epic

Adrian Lewis has reached the last 16 for the ninth time in 10 years, while defending himself from two sets for the second consecutive game to defeat Darren Webster 4-3 in a pulsating affair Monday afternoon.

Webster punished a slow start for Lewis to lead 2-0, but the 51-year-old gave him & # 39; Jackpot & # 39; a postponement, wasting three darts in double 12 in the third and losing one in the top to snatch the room when Lewis leveled with a dart of 12.

The two-time world champion seemed ready to record his third set on the turn before an Webster's 140-inspired check balanced the pendulum and saw him restore the lead, before a remarkable sixth set occurred.

Lewis shot in impressive combinations of 132 and 124 to take advantage of the initiative, but Webster produced a surprising end of 142 and continued to lose double 12 for a nine-dart, the third time we see eight perfect darts in this event.

However, & # 39; Jackpot & # 39; he maintained his courage to force a seventh set and, although & # 39; The Demolition Man led 2-0 in the decisive, Lewis took three straight legs in 13, 15 and 13 darts, before converting a 78-two-handed kill to victory in the tie-break

Belgian battle establishes Lewis confrontation

Dimitri van den Bergh shot in four finishes of more than a ton to register a hard-fought 4-2 success against Luke Woodhouse and get away a victory to reach his second quarterfinal of the World Championship in three years.

The Belgian ran out of the stables and got an elegant payment of 128 on the road to establish a 2-0 lead and, although a Woodhouse under the weather recovered to reduce the arrears to 3-2, Van den Bergh survived two Darts in the game. sixth before sinking a nervous outless 86 to prevail.

Humphries continues Ally Pally's love story

World youth champion Luke Humphries reached the last 16 at Alexandra Palace for the second year running, recovering three straight sets to defeat debutante Nico Kurz, the last German representative in this year's competition.

The first four sets of the contest were shared before Humphries obtained a crucial fifth set through double, after Kurz wasted a dart on top. The German got a checkout of 131 lifeguards to stay alive in the sixth, just so that & # 39; Cool Hand & # 39; will close the victory within 13 darts.

Friday, December 27 Afternoon session (1230 GMT) Simon Whitlock vs Mervyn King (R3) Fallon Sherrock vs Chris Dobey (R3) Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant (R3) Afternoon session (1900 GMT) Gerwyn Price vs John Henderson (R3) Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall (R4) Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting (R4)

