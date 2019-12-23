From the lack of Gordon Hayward to the Kentucky union: the best moments of Mike DeCourcy in college basketball of the 2010s

The 2010 decade was a decade of changes in college basketball.

There was a growing influence of the age limit rule, as Kentucky and then Duke built teams around large collections of elite NBA Draft prospects.

There was great turmoil in the conference membership, with the Big East divided almost in two and ACC, SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12 experienced significant alterations.

There was an investigation by the Department of Justice that led to the formation of the Rice Commission and many current compliance investigations by the NCAA.

There were also so many wonderful moments to experience that I really couldn't include them all in this column. I came up with a dozen easily, and this is my list of my most memorable moments of the decade.

Probably the wildest moment of the decade was when UMBC defeated Virginia, the No. 1 seed, in the first surprise of its kind in the history of the NCAA tournament. Because that game was in Charlotte, where Sporting News is based, our Ryan Fagan was there. He wrote brilliantly about what happened, and I tried to put the event in perspective from my seat at a table in a Pittsburgh sports bar.

I was in the arena for almost all my best moments, but one, you may be surprised, happened in the parking lot of a pharmacy. With that, my best moments of the decade:

12. Gonzaga reaches the top

When Mark Few reached his fourteenth season in Gonzaga, he had accomplished facts in college basketball that seemed unimaginable when he took over after Dan Monson's departure for the job of head coach in Minnesota.

Few had taken Gonzaga to the NCAA Tournament every season he trained. He had won 11 consecutive titles of the regular season of the West Coast Conference. He had convinced programs like Stanford, Memphis, Illinois and Michigan State to visit Spokane for non-league games. He earned Gonzaga in four appearances in Sweet 16 and trained a player, Adam Morrison, who earned the recognition of national player of the year.

However, on Sunday, March 3, 2013, he spoke to me with full awareness that Gonzaga was about to be number 1 for the first time in its history. I sent a text message to see if I had a few moments to discuss this remarkable achievement and, being one of the friendliest and most generous competitors I have covered in almost four decades in the business, he accepted enthusiastically.

It's no secret that I'm not very good for regular season polls, but it was still surprising for Gonzaga to climb so high. Since then, the Zags won first place and came to the 2017 NCAA Championship game. Those were big deals. But his rise to the top of the AP Top 25 survey, and his unwillingness to speak that night, said a lot about what makes the program special.

11. From Germany, with love.

As the 2018 Big Ten Tournament progressed, and as the Michigan Wolverines progressed, I paid attention to the mother of the Mo Wagner star center because I had been assigned to write an article about him for Sporting News and our partner site in Germany, Spox .

When Wagner dominated a capable Purdue defense in the championship game, Beate Wagner celebrated each basket with an unusual expressiveness. Due to problems with the fouls and because they no longer needed him, he played only 17 minutes in the final but scored 17.

When he was named MVP of the Big Ten championship, his mother cried with joy. I was standing nearby and I could take a picture of the reaction.

Living and working in Berlin, he had only had occasional opportunities to see his son play in person. Mo organized a show for her.

10. Rivers conquers the DeanDome

Austin Rivers was alone in Duke for a season, and it didn't end as planned, with Lehigh and CJ McCollum chasing the Devils in a big surprise.

However, a trip from Rivers to North Carolina in 2012 could not have been better.

The Blue Devils followed their archrivals by two points when they began their offense with approximately six seconds remaining. A ball screen set by Mason Plumlee led Tyler Zeller to switch to Rivers, who faced the goal from behind the 3-point line with three seconds remaining. Zeller gave him a 4-foot cushion, worried about a possible momentum towards the goal. It was too much space. Rivers got up, shot, nailed the shot. Duke won.

Okay, there was some noise in the building, but it all came from the Duke behind and those behind, including NBA coach Doc Rivers, Austin's father.

He was in the press seats in the final corner area, in front of where Rivers dropped that shot. I was lucky to attend many games in the greatest rivalry in American sports, but this was the most dramatic.

9. A long way down

The UNI Panthers maintained a 12-point lead over Texas A,amp;M with 34 seconds remaining in their second round game of the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City. That's when you start booking tickets for the regional, right? You're going to Sweet 16, obviously.

Except that A,amp;M ended up on that plane.

It is still difficult to understand how UNI could deliver such a large advantage in such a small time frame, but it happened. The Aggies score six baskets, one of them with 3 points and a free throw, countered by a single Panthers field goal, to tie the game at the end of the regulation.

Twice, not once, but twice, a Panthers player entering the ball saw no options and tried to pull him off the defender's leg to win a new five-second count and finished, seeing the ball picked up by an Aggies player and lying on the goal

The Aggies won in double overtime. UNI, as expected with a coach as elegant as Ben Jacobson, handled his defeat as well as possible. His wardrobe was silent, but those in the center of the collapse dealt with the questions they faced with aplomb.

8. Kansas silences Mizzou for the last time

With Missouri ready to leave the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC for the 2012-13 season, the Tigers had scheduled a final visit to Lawrence, Kan., With the two teams fighting for league leadership on February 25, 2012

Allen Fieldhouse was so loud as they prepared to start that game that was ridiculous. In fact, I laughed at the absurdity of the noise level. And here is what was surprising: I couldn't hear my own laugh. He had never experienced anything like that.

Mizzou proceeded to bury the Jayhawks during the first 30 minutes of the game. The Tigers led, 67-53, with 10:13 remaining. Then, Conner Teahan nailed a triple for the Jayhawks. Four minutes later, it was a game of possession. With 16 seconds remaining, Thomas Robinson converted a 3-point play to tie. Robinson then rejected Phil Pressey's tray attempt, which led to overtime, which led KU to win, which led to more delirium.

7. front row seat for dancing

In 2014, I opened the NCAA Tournament at the site in Raleigh, where Jabari Parker All-American and Duke seeded No. 3 and Virginia No. 1 were the highlights. At least, that's how it opened.

In the first game of the day, Mercer, the No. 14 seed, played against the Blue Devils, which were seeded for the third time, and my press seat was on the foul line in front of the Bears' bench. So I had a close-up view of his center, Daniel Coursey, converting a 3-point play with 1:08 left to play to leave Duke behind, 68-63. The Demons did not recover from that and ended up losing by seven.

Immediately after the game, top guard Kevin Canevari, who played six minutes that day and averaged 1.5 points for the season, became a lasting part of the history of the NCAA Tournament by joining his teammates directly in front of me to thank the travel support section and then, with little warning, entering a full version of the dance "Nae Nae,quot;.

It's the era of social networks, so I took out my iPhone and sent a clip to Sporting News. But I am pretty sure that it is a CBS / Turner camera that captured the tape that is transmitted every March.

6. They call him & # 39; Huggs & # 39;

With 8:59 left in the 2010 Final Four game between West Virginia and Duke, Mountaineers star Da’Sean Butler tried to handle the baseline and ended up on the floor in pain. I knew it was bad. I knew it hurt like hell. He also knew that any chance he had of leading the mountaineers to a return victory against the Blue Devils was over, and that his plans for a professional basketball career could be delayed.

It was a lot to process in front of 70,000 spectators, and coach Bob Huggins could see Butler's anguish when he left the court. Huggins immediately cradled Butler's head with a hug. Butler then said he was apologizing to Huggins for playing badly and not helping Huggins get his first championship, and that Huggins responded by saying he loved Da’Sean and called him "a special child."

Many have written or said that at that time humanized Huggins, but I had known him for two decades and covered his Cincinnati Bearcats teams as the best Cincinnati Enquirer writer of 1997-2000. I never doubted that he was a good person, that he always cared about his players.

If no one had unjustly demonized him, he would not have needed to be humanized.

5. Watford lights up Bloomington

On December 10, 2011, I had two excellent options on what to cover: the Crosstown Shootout between Xavier and Cincinnati, 20 minutes from the house, or Kentucky in Indiana, a trip of more than two hours. I've always loved Shootout, and convenience was probably a factor. I chose to stay close to home.

I was there for the biggest story, but not the one that was the most fun.

Cincinnati-Xavier ended what I called "Crosstown Punchout." It was an ugly scene and one of the most disappointing events I've covered. When I finished writing, I got in the car and started driving home, with the Indiana-Kentucky game on the radio. When I was near the end, I parked in the Walgreens parking lot and started looking at my iPhone.

It was there that I saw Christian Watford's triple on Darius Miller's challenge that resulted in Indiana's 73-72 victory. It was one of the only two games that the Wildcats lost all year. I wish I had been there, for many reasons, but I was glad to see it, even on a small device.

4. & # 39; All I do is win & # 39;

On the last day of the best season that any college basketball conference enjoyed, Pitt faced Villanova at the Petersen Events Center with the opportunity to win the 2010-11 Big East championship.

He had grown up in Pittsburgh. Although there were many great players in the area during that period, Sam Clancy, Dennis Wuycik, George Karl, Billy Knight, the city was never all that he invested in the sport. Many colleagues who grew up in the region at the same time became excellent sports journalists; For almost everyone, hockey was his true love.

Therefore, it was really surprising to see what Ben Howland started in Pitt and Jamie Dixon elevated between 2001 and 2011, with the cheering section of the "Oakland Zoo,quot; that provides an advantage on the local court that helped the Panthers become in a force in the Great East.

The victory over Villanova was nothing special. The Panthers won, 60-50, but that raised them to 15-3, a game ahead of second place Notre Dame. Without an alignment of future NBA stars, Pitt won the league that sent a record of 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament.

The Pete was full for the game, and when the song ended, DJ Khaled's "All I Do is Win,quot; was heard loudly over the sound system. Zoo members did what the track told them, and players like Gary McGhee joined: "Everyone's hands go up / And they stay there / Up down, up down, up down / All I do is win, win win,quot;.

It was one of the most compelling connections I've seen between a team and the student section of the school.

3. Kentucky group hug

The theme of the Final Four of 2012, at least the issue imposed by those who covered it, was that Kentucky did not have to be there with its immense collection of unique players (three in a rotation of eight men), than those students of The first year they played at the university just because they were "forced,quot; to do so and their connection to the UK campus was tenuous, at best.

It was the scene of the most irritating press conference since the 1992 Cincinnati Bearcats were ridiculed by the mass media because many of them were products of junior colleges.

When he finished and the Wildcats beat Kansas for the title, they did not separate and celebrated as individuals who won championship rings on the way to the NBA Draft podium. (I saw him once, a veteran player falling on the court and enjoying the moment as if he had done it himself. You could even guess who he was.)

Instead, the Wildcats gathered in a corner in front of the banks, because it turned out to be where most of those on the court ended when the bell rang, and jumped in unison to express a collective sense of joy.

They were a team, like any other. Only closer than most.

2. & # 39; Jenkins … for the championship! & # 39;

My press seat was right there. Kris Jenkins's triple from Villanova to beat North Carolina in the 2016 NCAA championship game was probably the most dramatic decisive bucket in the history of the NCAA Tournament, and it developed directly in front of me.

Remember, Lorenzo Charles's bucket for the state of North Carolina to defeat Houston in 1983 was a setback to a terrible defeat. Keith Smart's shot for Indiana to beat Syracuse in 1987 came with 4 seconds remaining. Mario Chalmers' triple for Kansas forced overtime against Memphis in 2008. Christian Laettner's great move to defeat Kentucky in 1992 led to a title for Duke, but only after they won two more games.

This was the championship game, and he had been tied at an unlikely 3 points by star Marcus Paige with 4.7 seconds left. The overtime signaled, and the way those two had acted there was no reason to regret that. But Ryan Arcidiacono drove the ball across the field, and Carolina's defense contracted to protect against a tray, and Jenkins slipped behind. Arcidiacono slid the ball back and Jenkins shot.

Pat Forde, now with Sports Illustrated, was sitting nearby. I looked at him He looked at me. We both had that "can you believe it?" In our faces. An amazing moment.

1. Anticipation

When Butler reached the NCAA Final Four 2010, the Bulldogs had a team with two future NBA players, but also some future businessmen. The program was then a mid-career elite, not the Big East contender it is today.

Honestly, I didn't expect the entire city of Indianapolis to adopt the Bulldogs. There are so many Indiana and Butler fans in the city, and a fair segment of Golden Domers. Butler has passionate followers, but it is a medium-sized private school and, therefore, is not an Indianapolis franchise, so to speak.

That weekend was. Almost the entire crowd of 70,000 got involved. And when star forward Gordon Hayward was able to get in position to launch a midfield shot that would have made the Bulldogs the first true mid-major to win it, there was a lot of hope floating in the air for what seemed to be a long flight.

Imagine what story it would have been if the ball had found the target. Imagine the delirium that would have taken over Lucas Oil Stadium. Villanova's disgust in 1985 about Georgetown would have been nothing compared to this.

And then the shot dropped, and hit the board and swerved toward the goal. But he came in too hard and bounced off the leading edge.

"He almost entered!" Jim Nantz shouted from CBS.

Mike Krzyzewski of Duke said: "If he enters, it would be the best shot in the history of basketball."

Maybe we can say she was the greatest lady, then.