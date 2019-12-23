Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife Caitlin arrested before the Patriots-Bills game of Week 16

Rich Hill defended his wife and was arrested for it.

Before Sunday's NFL clash between the Patriots and the Bills in Foxborough, the 39-year-old pitcher intervened when police tried to transport his wife to the Foxborough police station. Caitlin Hill reportedly attempted to gain access to Gillette Stadium with a large bag, which goes against the stadium's policy.

After numerous attempts to enter the stadium through different gates of the stadium, police referred to Caitlin and planned to transport her to the Foxborough police station, where she would be hired for disorderly conduct and intrusion charges.

Rich Hill tried to intervene with the police trying to transport his wife to the station and then was accused of disorderly conduct and resistance to arrest.

"He saw her as they tried to take her to a van to take her to the police station, and she began to interfere with the officers," said Foxborough police administrator Robert Bolger (via the Boston Globe). “They told him several times to go back and he wouldn't do it. And he ended up being arrested. "

The charges filed against the hills were changed from criminal counts to civilians. Both paid fines for the incident, for a total of $ 1,000. Hill's charge of resisting arrest, which is a felony, was dismissed.

Hill, currently a free agent, has launched for eight major league squads, most recently with the Dodgers between 2016 and 2019.