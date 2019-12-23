Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife Caitlin arrested before the Patriots-Bills game of Week 16

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Rich Hill defended his wife and was arrested for it.

Before Sunday's NFL clash between the Patriots and the Bills in Foxborough, the 39-year-old pitcher intervened when police tried to transport his wife to the Foxborough police station. Caitlin Hill reportedly attempted to gain access to Gillette Stadium with a large bag, which goes against the stadium's policy.

After numerous attempts to enter the stadium through different gates of the stadium, police referred to Caitlin and planned to transport her to the Foxborough police station, where she would be hired for disorderly conduct and intrusion charges.

MORE: MLB spring training 2020: Pitcher, catcher who reports the dates of the 30 teams

Rich Hill tried to intervene with the police trying to transport his wife to the station and then was accused of disorderly conduct and resistance to arrest.

"He saw her as they tried to take her to a van to take her to the police station, and she began to interfere with the officers," said Foxborough police administrator Robert Bolger (via the Boston Globe). “They told him several times to go back and he wouldn't do it. And he ended up being arrested. "

The charges filed against the hills were changed from criminal counts to civilians. Both paid fines for the incident, for a total of $ 1,000. Hill's charge of resisting arrest, which is a felony, was dismissed.

Hill, currently a free agent, has launched for eight major league squads, most recently with the Dodgers between 2016 and 2019.

Recent Articles

25 celebrities who are entering the Christmas spirit

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
25 celebrities who are entering the Christmas spirit...
Read more

YOU. Praise his son, King Harris – See the message about his talented son

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I. We were at Disney World before Christmas on a fun family vacation. Both have been sharing photos of...
Read more

Chris Brown's daughter proves she is already the best older sister

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
How sweet!Just before the Christmas holidays, Chris Brown posted on her Instagram a sweet photo of her 5 year old daughter Royalty changing his...
Read more

Milano defends himself after announcing the pregnancy in a public event since Meek Mill is not happy

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe rumored girlfriend of the Philadelphia rapper explains why she chose to throw the bomb in her fashion show, insisting that it was never...
Read more

Joe Giudice reunites with his daughters in Italy for Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Together again!Joe GiudiceThe daughters met their father in Italy just in time for the holidays. The true housewives of New Jersey star shared images...
Read more
©